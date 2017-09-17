Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury in the third quarter.

Bolles was hurt on a running play near the goal line Sunday against Dallas. He immediately signaled to the sideline to come out and check on him. After being loaded into the cart, he waved to the crowd as he was driven off the field.

Bolles was taken with the 20th overall pick in the draft out of Utah.

Broncos are concerned that rookie first-round pick Garett Bolles broke his ankle, per source. Hoping it's a high ankle sprain. MRI in am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Donald Stephenson took Bolles' place protecting quarterback Trevor Siemian's blind side. Denver receiver Bennie Fowler has been ruled out with a concussion.