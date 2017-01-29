Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz, missing Derrick Favors, can't keep up with gritty Memphis Grizzlies
The Jazz lost for the third time in four games since their season-best spurt, falling 102-95 Saturday to a Memphis Grizzlies team that simply outmanned them on their own home court.
Brad Rock: Jazz need to take it from the top
While the playoffs are looking likely, moving forward isn't, as the Jazz continue to struggle to beat top-shelf opponents.
Randy Hollis: All-Star selections turned out just the right way for Jazz
Seventh-year forward Gordon Hayward received the coveted opportunity to play in the annual game, while stay-hungry center Rudy Gobert did not.