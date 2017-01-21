Utah Jazz
Jazz stave off Mavs in OT behind Gobert's monster night, win fifth straight
Rudy Gobert scored 27 and pulled down 25 rebounds as the Utah Jazz won their fifth consecutive game, 112-107 in overtime over the Mavs.
Utah Jazz matchup watch: Deron Williams vs. George Hill
A look at the key starting point guard matchup between Mavericks' veteran Deron Williams and George Hill.
Jazz coach to Joe Ingles: 'If you play D, you're going to play
The third-year Australian wing leads the NBA in 3-point shooting, but his success started on the other end of the court.