Utah Jazz
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Jazz hold off Suns as Rudy Gobert has 18 points, 13 rebounds
The game featured 20 lead changes and eight ties, until Hayward tipped in a missed basket to put Utah ahead for good.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Jazz notebook: Joel Bolomboy adjusting to bouncing between Stars, Jazz
Weber State alumnus Joel Bolomboy is adjusting to moving between the D-League Salt Lake City Stars and the Utah Jazz.
Utah's George Hill looks like his old self, despite a month layoff
Utah guard George Hill hardly looked like he hadn't played in a month as he put up big numbers for the Jazz in a 100-83 victory over Philadelphia Thursday night.