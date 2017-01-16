Utah Jazz
Day of rest? More coming for Utah Jazz players
Coach Quin Snyder said the Jazz will "liberally" use strategy of giving players time off to rest.
Alec Burks looks like his old self in contributing to Jazz victory
Alec Burks made the pass of the night, a perfect strike to a streaking Boris Diaw, and also contributed 8 points and 6 rebounds in his longest outing of the season Saturday night against Orlando.
Hollis: Hayward has a choice, a chance to finish what he started in Utah
With free agency looming this summer, Utah Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward has a big decision to make.