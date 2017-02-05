Quantcast
Utah Jazz
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Point guards pave way to Utah Jazz's victory over Charlotte
George Hill and Dante Exum combined to score 36 points, propelling the Jazz to a 105-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.
Scott G Winterton,
Sympathy anyone? NBA players don't want to work on consecutive days
NBA players grumble about going to work four days out of five — just like the rest of us ...