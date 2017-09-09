Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team closed out its final match at the 2017 D2 West Region Volleyball Showcase with a 3-1 setback to Concordia on Saturday night at Central Washington's Nicholson Pavilion. DSU finished play at the Showcase with a 2-2 overall record and wrapped up the non-conference portion of its 2017 schedule with a 2-8 mark.

The Trailblazers opened the match by scoring 15 of the first 22 points and enjoyed an 11-point lead before settling for a 25-15 set one victory. Both teams battled back and forth in the second frame, with DSU leading early by a 6-4 count, however, the Cavaliers (5-2) erased the deficit on their way to a 16-12 advantage midway through the stanza.

DSU battled back to reclaim the lead at 20-19, but again CUO jumped back on top with three-straight points and held on for a 25-23 set win to square the match at 1-1. Concordia then went on to claim the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-17 to close out the match win.

Dixie State lost despite three players reaching double figures in kills for the first time this season. Freshman Sydney Johnson led the way with a career-high 14 kills, while junior Hannah Doonan picked up a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs and junior Kayla Chapman finished with 10 kills and a team-high four total blocks. DSU hit .179 in the four sets and finished with 54 total kills.

Dixie State opens its 2017 home slate and final year of PacWest play on Saturday, Sept. 16, as the Trailblazers host California Baptist inside the DSU SAC beginning at noon.

