Freshman Tommy Merniez tallied his first collegiate goal late in the 86th minute to help lift Dixie State’s men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday afternoon at Mountain Lion Stadium on the Colorado-Colorado Springs campus.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes of play, the Trailblazers (3-0-0) and Greyhounds (1-2-1) missed on several opportunities to break into the scoring column in the second period. Sophomore Moises Medina and freshman Mitch Wilkinson had shots turned away by ENMU netminder Yuri Nascimiento, while the Greyhounds had a ball carom off the post and had two attempts stopped by DSU keeper Zach Nielson.

DSU finally solved Nascimiento at the 85:45 mark when sophomore Jandir Porta played a ball into Merniez, who fired a shot through traffic and into the back of the net to spot his side the one-goal advantage. The Trailblazers held ENMU without a shot attempt the rest of the way to escape with the result.

DSU’s defense held EMNU to eight total shot attempts, three on goal, in recording its first shutout win of the season. The Trailblazers attempted 14 shots, five on goal.

Dixie State concludes the non-conference portion of its 2017 schedule on Monday with a match at Colorado-Colorado Springs. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.