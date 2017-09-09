Here's some of the best from Twitter as BYU takes on the Utes in Provo:
Rainbow for luck?
Athletic directors in uniform
Friends before the kickoff...
Top QB recruit in the house
Fans pregame
Here's some pictures of BYU and Utah fans before the game, including some smack talk from both sides.
Players with Pat
BYU superfan Pat Hammond picks up at least one more selfie with BYU players:
Crossing the 50
There was some celebration after BYU was able to do what they failed to do last week: Cross the 50-yard line.
The force is strong with this one...
Even the sodas are dressing up
Not your usual pregame smack talk...
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.