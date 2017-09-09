PROVO — Another BYU-Utah game, and another targeting penalty was called.

In the second quarter Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Ute linebacker Sunia Tauteoli was called for the penalty after a hit on Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum.

Sunia Tauteoli got flagged for targeting on Mangum. After reviewing the play, Tauteoli is automatically disqualified pic.twitter.com/pUokjKskzv — Peter Holland Jr (@With_Da_Scoop) September 10, 2017

Tauteoli will miss the remainder of Saturday's game, and will likely be forced to sit out the first half of Utah's game next week against San Jose State.

BYU's Micah Hannemann is sitting out the first half Saturday after being penalized against LSU.

A year ago in the rivalry game, two Cougars were called for it. Here's a breakdown of the rule.