LOGAN— Police are investigating an incident where a man at a park in Logan shot a pit bull that he said was attacking his dog.

Logan police responded to a call at Ray Hugie Hydro Park, U.S. 89 and Canyon Road, shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday of a man with a concealed weapons permit who had shot one of a pair of pit bulls.

The gunman had been playing in the park with his own dog, which was off-leash, when the owner of the two pit bulls walked by, said Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge.

It was unclear how the fight between the dogs began, Budge said, but the man tried to stop the attack by pulling out a gun and firing a pair of warning shots into the ground, hoping to scare the pit bulls away.

Undeterred by the gunfire, the pit bulls apparently continued to attack and the man then shot one of the pit bulls, the captain said.

The dog was shot through the neck and its owner immediately left to take it to the hospital.

"It sounds like the animal is going to be OK," Budge said.

He said the concealed weapons permit holder was being cooperative with police, who are investigating the incident.

Budge said he was unsure whether any criminal charges will be filed in the case.

"We have to see the standing of the park, there are leash laws, obviously the concealed weapon law," Budge said. "We'll have to look at all those things and make sure everyone was complying with the law and then the county attorney will make a decision."

He said the park does require dogs to be leashed. The gunman's dog was not on a leash, while the pit bulls were both on leashes.

"His dog was not the aggressor so I'm sure that will be taken into consideration as well," Budge said.

One important takeaway from the incident, he said, is that dog owners have responsibility over their animals and must be capable of controlling them.

"If they're supposed to be on a leash, then you should keep them on a leash," he said.