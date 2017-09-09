Ariel Elftman-Hanson led Utah Valley with a second round score of 4-under-par 68 on Saturday morning at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational to move up 13 spots on the leaderboard as he is now tied for 11th with a two-round score of 4-under-par 140 (72-68).

Elftman-Hanson helped the Wolverines move up a spot on the team leaderboard to 10th place in the 19-team field with a two-round score of 7-over-par 583 (292-291). UVU is just three shots behind host Air Force for the ninth spot. The Wolverines sit in front of Weber State, Drake, Abilene Christian, George Washington, Texas State, Utah State, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah and SIU Edwardsville.

"Ariel had a great day," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "He made a bomb on the last hole to cap off a stellar round. We are close to playing some really good golf. The guys are still making a few too many unforced errors. If we can fix the minor mistakes, we'll have a nice finish tomorrow."

Elftman-Hanson started the day on the back nine where he shot 1-over-par 37 before shooting an impressive 5-under-par 31 on the front nine for a second round score of 4-under-par 68. The senior golfer recorded six birdies and 11 pars on the day.

Blair Bursey carded a 3-over-par 75 in Saturday's second round. The senior carded a 2-over-par 38 on the back nine before recording a 1-over-par 37 on the front nine. Bursey registered three birdies and 10 pars in round two. He is tied for 51st with a two-round score of 3-over-par 147 (72-75).

Jake Bryson moved up six spots on the leaderboard after shooting a 1-over-par 73 in round two. He is now tied for 60th in the 111-player field with a two-round score of 4-over-par 148 (75-73). Cedric Laverdure is also tied for 60th at 4-over-par 148 (73-75) after carding a 3-over-par 75 on Saturday.

Nick St. Clair rounded out the scoring on Saturday with an 8-over-par 80. He is tied for the 103rd spot with a two-round score of 13-over-par 157 (77-80).

Utah Valley plays the final round of the Falcon Invitational on Sunday. The Wolverines will tee off at 8:30 a.m. MT. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.