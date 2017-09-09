Here's a look at the 51 locals on NFL active rosters for Week 1 of the 2017 season:

Maurice Alexander, S, Los Angeles Rams, Utah State

Alexander is the team’s starter at strong safety after starting all 14 games he played last season.

Brian Allen, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Utah

Allen is a projected third-stringer at the right cornerback position for Pittsburgh.

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, Detroit Lions, BYU

Ansah missed much of training camp with an injury, but he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 against Arizona.

Isaac Asiata, OG, Miami Dolphins, Utah and Spanish Fork High

Asiata will start the season as the backup at right guard after being a fifth-round draft pick.

Zane Beadles, OL, San Francisco 49ers, Utah and Hillcrest High

Beadles returns to the 49ers for his second season in the Bay Area.

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Baltimore Ravens, Utah

Bergstrom was traded to the Ravens on Sept. 1, his fourth NFL team.

Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High

Bolles is starting at left tackle for the Broncos as a rookie, the lone local first-year player who is starting Week 1.

Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos, Utah

Booker continues to be out with a wrist injury, though he’s not on the physically unable to perform list and may return once he's healthy.

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Buffalo Bills, Utah

Clay was traded to the Bills on Sept. 2 after spending the preseason and offseason with the Panthers.

James Cowser, DE, Oakland Raiders, Southern Utah and Davis High

Cowser had nine tackles and a sack in six games last year as an undrafted free-agent rookie.

John Denney, LS, Miami Dolphins, BYU

Denney is playing his 13th season as long snapper for the Dolphins.

Jordan Devey, OL, Kansas City Chiefs, Snow College and American Fork High

Devey, heading into his fourth season, was re-signed by the Chiefs on Saturday after being released Thursday.

J.J. Dielman, OL, Los Angeles Rams, Utah

Dielman was claimed off waivers by the Rams after Cincinnati, which drafted him, released him on find roster cutdowns.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers, Utah State

Evans, a second-year player, had another strong preseason, finishing the exhibition with 19 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception.

Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Green Bay Packers, Utah State

Fackrell is back for a second season in Green Bay after recording 18 tackles and two sacks as a rookie in 2016.

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Los Angeles Rams, Utah

Hatfield made the opening-day active roster with the Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent rookie this offseason.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints, BYU

Hill was claimed off waivers by the Saints last Sunday after he excelled in the preseason with Green Bay.

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, Baltimore Ravens, BYU and Timpview High

Kaufusi is playing his first season in the pros after missing last year with a broken ankle.

Miles Killebrew, S, Detroit Lions, Southern Utah

Killebrew is listed as the backup at strong safety heading in his second NFL season.

Harvey Langi, LB, New England Patriots, BYU and Bingham High

Langi made the Patriots active roster as an undrafted free agent, though he missed the team’s game Thursday with a concussion.

Tyler Larsen, OL, Carolina Panthers, Utah State and Jordan High

Larsen started nine games for the Panthers last year and is an expected contributor in 2017.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions, Utah State

Lawson will again start at cornerback for the Lions after making 57 tackles and nine pass deflections a year ago.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Carolina Panthers, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High

Lotulelei heads into his fifth NFL season after recording a career-best four sacks in 2016.

Devante Mays, RB, Green Bay Packers, Utah State

Mays made the opening-day active roster along with two other running backs the Packers drafted this offseason.

Brice McCain, CB, Tennessee Titans, Utah

McCain started 10 games for Tennessee last season and is a projected backup heading into the year.

Keith McGill, DB, Oakland Raiders, Utah

McGill heads into his fourth NFL season after recording a career-best 22 tackles last year.

Kai Nacua, S, Cleveland Browns, BYU

Nacua was elevated to the Browns’ active roster from the practice squad on Friday.

Haloti Ngata, DL, Detroit Lions, Highland High

Ngata, a five-time Pro Bowler, is headed into his third season with the Lions.

Jared Norris, LB, Carolina Panthers, Utah

Norris played mainly on special teams as an undrafted free agent rookie for Carolina in 2016.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Cleveland Brown, Utah and Highland High

Orchard returns for his third season after an ankle injury forced him to miss 13 games in 2016.

Stephen Paea, DT, Dallas Cowboys, Timpview High

Paea is headed into his first season with the Cowboys, his fourth team in four years.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Los Angeles Chargers, Utah and Skyline High

Palepoi, once an undrafted free agent, is in his fourth season with the Chargers.

Donald Penn, OT, Oakland Raiders, Utah State

Penn, a 12-year veteran, ended a contract holdout following training camp and is one of the key cogs on the Raiders’ offensive line.

Eric Rowe, CB, New England Patriots, Utah

Rowe had 26 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception in nine games with New England last season, winning a Super Bowl ring.

Sealver Siliga, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Utah and Copper Hills High

Siliga returns to the Buccaneers for a second season after playing six games in Tampa Bay in 2016.

Derrick Shelby, DE, Atlanta Falcons, Utah

Shelby is coming off a torn Achilles injury that forced him to miss the final 10 games last season.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Tennessee Titans, Southern Utah

Sims is projected to start at cornerback in his second pro season with the Titans.

Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Utah

Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Sean Smith, CB, Oakland Raiders, Utah

Smith is back in Oakland for a second season after starting 15 games last year.

Daniel Sorensen, S, Kansas City Chiefs, BYU

Sorensen, a fourth-year pro, is expected to see his role increase with fellow safety Eric Berry lost for the season to injury.

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Houston Texans, Timpview High

Su’a-Filo has started 25 games over his three-year NFL career, including 15 in 2016.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, San Francisco 49ers, Utah and Timpview High

Taumoepenu, a rookie, had six tackles and 1.5 sacks during the preseason.

Sam Tevi, OL, Los Angeles Chargers, Utah

Tevi was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers this offseason.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Utah State

Turbin, who scored eight touchdowns last year, continues to serve as a reliable backup to Frank Gore in Indianapolis.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, New England Patriots, BYU

Van Noy agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals, Utah State and Fremont High

Vigil had eight tackles and a pass deflection in his first NFL season last year.

Bobby Wagner, MLB, Seattle Seahawks, Utah State

Wagner is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 167 tackles and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

Eric Weddle, S, Baltimore Ravens, Utah

Weddle had four interceptions, his most since 2011, and 89 tackles last season in his first year in Baltimore.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers, BYU

Williams, a fourth-round draft pick, heads into his rookie season as the backup to Ty Montgomery.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Utah State

Williams is the Cardinals’ projected backup running back in his fifth NFL season.

Marcus Williams, S, New Orleans Saints, Utah

Williams is listed as a backup free safety on the team’s unofficial depth chart for Week 1.