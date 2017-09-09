Utah State’s men’s golf team is tied for 16th place with a 16-over 592 (292-300) after the first two rounds of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational held on Saturday at the Eisenhower Golf Club.

Wyoming leads the 19-team field at 22-under 554 (284-270), while the Cowboys’ John Murdock sits on top of the leaderboard at 12-under 132 (67-65).

For Utah State, sophomore Andy Hess is tied for 32nd place at 1-over 145 (67-78), while senior Braxton Miller is tied for 43rd place at 2-over 146 (72-74). Sophomore Brock Stanger is tied for 78th place at 7-over 151 (76-75), sophomore Hayden Eckert is tied for 83rd place at 8-over 152 (77-75) and freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 94th place at 10-over 154 (78-76).

Utah State will conclude play with 18 holes on Sunday with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat, and daily results will be available on USU's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.