SNOWVILLE, Box Elder County — A Box Elder County man died Saturday after his vehicle lost control and went across both lanes of traffic before flipping over.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to an incident on state Route 30 near Snowville. A Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck had been heading east on the highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The driver appeared to over-correct, steering back onto the road, spinning sideways across the eastbound and westbound lanes before exiting the road on the left side, the UHP reported.

The truck then hit a fence and rolled over.

Earl V. Anderson, 67, of Fielding, who was driving alone, died in the crash. Troopers said Anderson was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the truck when it rolled over. CPR was attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It appears that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash," UHP said in a statement.