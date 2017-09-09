Dixie State’s women’s soccer team erupted for four second-half goals on its way to a 4-0 result over Southern Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Sonoma State’s Seawolf Soccer Field.

After missing on several good scoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes of play, the Trailblazers (3-1-0) scored three goals in a span of six minutes to put the game out of reach. Senior midfielder Gina Tedrow got DSU on the board at the 60:57 mark after she rebounded a Jessica Ogilvie shot and tucked the ball home from seven yards out. The goal was Tedrow’s second of her career and her first collegiate game-winner.

Dixie State struck again just 80 seconds later when Darian McCloy fired home her fourth goal of the season off a ball played in by Tedrow from 10 yards away. Murdock then collected an assist of her own early in the 68th minute when she found freshman Tori Page, who blasted in her second goal of the year. Freshman Brooklyn Vogelsberg capped the stanza with 1:05 remaining in regulation time with her second collegiate goal on a feed from senior Shelby Christensen.

DSU’s defense held SOU to just three total shot attempts, one on frame, en route to the unit’s third shutout win of the young season. The Trailblazers were credited with 26 shots, 13 on goal, with Murdock accounting for five of those total attempts, while sophomore Bailey Kroll took four shots.

Dixie State kicks off its 2017 home schedule with a five-match homestand at Legend Solar Stadium, beginning with a non-conference tilt vs. in-state foe Westminster College on Friday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.

