WEST VALLEY CITY —Hunter finished with an 8-1 record at its own round robin tournament to claim the title on Friday and Saturday.
Cottonwood also finished with an 8-1 record, but Hunter edged Cottonwood in their head-to-head match 26-24, 10-25, 17-15.
Hunter Varsity Tournament
At Hunter High School
Team standings
1. Hunter (8-1)
2. Cottonwood (8-1)
3. Olympus (5-4)
4. Millard (5-4)
5. Payson (5-4)
6. Cedar (5-4)
7. Grantsville (4-5)
8. Highland (4-5)
9. Rowland Hall (1-8)
10. Cyprus (0-9)
Friday and Saturday’s results
Hunter def. Grantsville, 25-21, 25-18
Hunter def. Millard, 25-20, 25018
Hunter def. Highland, 25-10, 25-16
Olympus def. Hunter, 23-25, 25-20, 17-16
Hunter def. Cottonwood, 26-24, 10-25, 17-15
Hunter def. Cedar, 25-15, 25-15
Hunter def. Rowland Hall, 25-12, 25-20
Hunter def. Payson, 25-20, 25-21
Hunter def. Cyprus, 25-18, 25-15
Cottonwood def. Grantsville, 25-10, 25-15
Cottonwood def. Millard, 25-21, 25-18
Cottonwood def. Highland, 25-16, 25-22
Cottonwood def. Olympus, 25-19, 25-21
Cottonwood def. Cedar, 25-19, 25-14
Cottonwood def. Rowland Hall, 25-7, 25-23
Cottonwood def. Payson, 25-14, 25-23
Cottonwood def. Cyprus, 25-16, 25-16
Grantsville def. Olympus, 16-25, 25-23, 17-16
Olympus def. Millard, 26-24, 19-25, 15-10
Olympus def. Highland, 25-21, 17-25, 17-15
Cedar def. Olympus 25-14, 25-14
Olympus def. Rowland Hall, 25-10, 25-13
Payson def. Olympus, 25-22, 25-17
Olympus def. Cyprus, 25-15, 25-10
Millard def. Grantsville, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9
Highland def. Millard, 25-16, 25-18
Millard def. Cedar, 25-20, 24-26, 15-4
Millard def. Rowland Hall, 25-16, 25-15
Millard def. Payson, 25-19, 25-23
Millard def. Cyprus, 25-15, 25-7
Payson def. Grantsville, 25-19, 18-25, 15-4
Highland def. Payson, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11
Payson def. Cedar, 25-17, 27-26
Payson def. Rowland Hall, 25-23, 25-23
Payson def. Cyprus, 25-6, 25-21
Cedar def. Grantsville, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11
Cedar def. Highland, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12
Cedar def. Rowland Hall, 25-21, 25-16
Cedar def. Cyprus, 25-4, 25-18
Grantsville def. Highland, 25-16, 25-17
Grantsville def. Rowland Hall, 25-22, 25-18
Grantsville def. Cyprus, 25-13, 25-10
Highland def. Rowland Hall, 25-17, 25-22
Highland def. Cyprus, 25-16, 25-19
Rowland Hall def. Cyprus, 25-19, 25-21