WEST VALLEY CITY —Hunter finished with an 8-1 record at its own round robin tournament to claim the title on Friday and Saturday.

Cottonwood also finished with an 8-1 record, but Hunter edged Cottonwood in their head-to-head match 26-24, 10-25, 17-15.

Hunter Varsity Tournament

At Hunter High School

Team standings

1. Hunter (8-1)

2. Cottonwood (8-1)

3. Olympus (5-4)

4. Millard (5-4)

5. Payson (5-4)

6. Cedar (5-4)

7. Grantsville (4-5)

8. Highland (4-5)

9. Rowland Hall (1-8)

10. Cyprus (0-9)

Friday and Saturday’s results

Hunter def. Grantsville, 25-21, 25-18

Hunter def. Millard, 25-20, 25018

Hunter def. Highland, 25-10, 25-16

Olympus def. Hunter, 23-25, 25-20, 17-16

Hunter def. Cottonwood, 26-24, 10-25, 17-15

Hunter def. Cedar, 25-15, 25-15

Hunter def. Rowland Hall, 25-12, 25-20

Hunter def. Payson, 25-20, 25-21

Hunter def. Cyprus, 25-18, 25-15

Cottonwood def. Grantsville, 25-10, 25-15

Cottonwood def. Millard, 25-21, 25-18

Cottonwood def. Highland, 25-16, 25-22

Cottonwood def. Olympus, 25-19, 25-21

Cottonwood def. Cedar, 25-19, 25-14

Cottonwood def. Rowland Hall, 25-7, 25-23

Cottonwood def. Payson, 25-14, 25-23

Cottonwood def. Cyprus, 25-16, 25-16

Grantsville def. Olympus, 16-25, 25-23, 17-16

Olympus def. Millard, 26-24, 19-25, 15-10

Olympus def. Highland, 25-21, 17-25, 17-15

Cedar def. Olympus 25-14, 25-14

Olympus def. Rowland Hall, 25-10, 25-13

Payson def. Olympus, 25-22, 25-17

Olympus def. Cyprus, 25-15, 25-10

Millard def. Grantsville, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9

Highland def. Millard, 25-16, 25-18

Millard def. Cedar, 25-20, 24-26, 15-4

Millard def. Rowland Hall, 25-16, 25-15

Millard def. Payson, 25-19, 25-23

Millard def. Cyprus, 25-15, 25-7

Payson def. Grantsville, 25-19, 18-25, 15-4

Highland def. Payson, 25-15, 16-25, 15-11

Payson def. Cedar, 25-17, 27-26

Payson def. Rowland Hall, 25-23, 25-23

Payson def. Cyprus, 25-6, 25-21

Cedar def. Grantsville, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11

Cedar def. Highland, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12

Cedar def. Rowland Hall, 25-21, 25-16

Cedar def. Cyprus, 25-4, 25-18

Grantsville def. Highland, 25-16, 25-17

Grantsville def. Rowland Hall, 25-22, 25-18

Grantsville def. Cyprus, 25-13, 25-10

Highland def. Rowland Hall, 25-17, 25-22

Highland def. Cyprus, 25-16, 25-19

Rowland Hall def. Cyprus, 25-19, 25-21