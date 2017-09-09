MURRAY — With over 2,500 athletes from four states converging on Murray Park on Friday for the 40th annual Murray Cross Invite cross country meet, North Summit’s Sadie Sargent and Sprinville’s Brandon Garnica stood out above everyone else.

Sargent won the girls race with a time of 17:07.50, edging Weber’s McKenna Lee who finished in a time of 17:13.30.

Lone Peak’s girls finished first with a team total of 106 points, while Pleasant Grove in second with 136 points.

Garnica edged Olympus’ Jima Rout by .10 seconds in a thrilling race at the finish line. Garnica finished with a time of 14:52.80, with Rout right behind at 14:52.90.

Led by Garnica and a third-place finish from Grant Gardner, Springville took home the boys team title with a score of 60 points, followed by Timpanogos with 72 points.

Murray Cross Invite

Friday at Murray Park

Girls team scores

1. Lone Peak, 106; 2. Pleasant Grove, 136; 3 (tie). American Fork, Mountain View, 140; 5. Pine View, 141; 6. Olympus, 178; 7. Skyline, 185; 8. Corner Canyon, 194; 9. Springville, 202; 10. Davis, 222.

Girls individual results

1. Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 17:07.50

2. McKenna Lee, Weber, 17:13.30

3. Camille Winterton, Skyline, 17:18.90

4. Helan Miyazawa, Mountain View, 17:20.10

5. Heidi Sumsion, Springville, 17:20.40

6. Lexi Wright, American Fork, 17:21.10

7. Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, 17:31.90

8. Jessica Hill, Pine View, 17:36.10

9. Haley Tanne, Pleasant Grove, 17:40.20

10. Alissa Fielding, Mountain View, 17:43.60

Boys team scores

1. Springville, 60; 2. Timpanogos, 72; 3. Riverton, 158; 4. Skyridge, 164; 5. Davis, 179; 6. Pine View, 189; 7. Olympus, 244; 8. Bingham, 249; 9. Corner Canyon, 273; 10. Weber, 296.

Boys individual results

1. Brandon Garnica, Springville, 14:52.80

2. Jima Rout, Olympus, 14:52.90

3. Grant Gardner, Springville, 15:04.60

4. Brennan Benson, Timpanogos, 15:09.90

5. Carson Horspool, Pine View, 15:09.90

6. Roberto Porras, Olympus, 15:12.70

7. Curt Crossley, Roy, 15:19.50

8. Addison Hedges, Weber, 15:20.20

9. Caleb Garnica, Springville, 15:22.70

10. Ben Berlin, Timpnaogos, 15:23.0