The Utah Valley University volleyball team held a 2-1 advantage over ACC foe Duke on Saturday afternoon at TCU's Fight in the Fort, but in the end the Blue Devils managed to pull out the final two sets to win a tightly contested five-set battle over the Wolverines, 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 23-25, 4-15).

UVU drops to 5-6 on the season with the five-set setback, while the Blue Devils, who were receiving votes for the top-25 poll earlier in the season, improve to 6-2 with the win.

"I felt like we definitely had more fight today. I was very proud of the girls for being able to learn from last night's match and come out and have control against a good team. There were a lot of things that we did well at, but we kind of just fell apart there at the end," said head coach Sam Atoa. "We gave ourselves chances and we had an opportunity there in that fourth set. It is what it is, and I'm just happy that the girls were able to come out and compete and do what they are capable of being able to do."

Despite suffering the defeat, three players topped double figures in kills for the Wolverines led by Lexi Thompson's match-high 19. Kristen Allred was next with 13 kills and a season-high 17 digs for her first collegiate double-double, while Madison Dennison added 10 kills and a match-high eight blocks. Fort Worth, Texas native Izzie Hinton was next with six kills, while Sierra Starley and Seren Merrill led the way in assists and digs with 47 and 19, respectively.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 7-5 first-set lead over the ACC foe following a 4-0 spurt. With UVU later holding to a 17-13 advantage following a Hinton kill, the Blue Devils responded with a 5-1 run to deadlock the score up at 18-18. Utah Valley then immediately responded, however, with four unanswered points to take a 22-18 advantage. Allred led the clutch rally with a pair of kills. With UVU holding a late 23-20 lead, the Wolverines put the set away, at 25-21, after two pivotal kills from Thompson. Allred led the Utah Valley attack in the opening set with five first-set kills.

UVU once again held the upper hand in the early stages of the second set, as it opened an 8-5 lead following a 4-0 run. Duke then countered right back, however, with a 4-1 run of its own to tie the score at 9-9. The set then remained tight from there until the Blue Devils managed to reel off a 5-1 spurt to take a 19-16 advantage. Emma Paradiso capped the Duke run with a service ace. Following a UVU point that pulled the Wolverines to within two, at 19-17, the Blue Devils then answered with four-consecutive points en route to put the set away, at 25-19, and tie the match at 1-1.

With Duke holding an 8-7 advantage in the third game, the Wolverines managed to piece together a 6-0 run to take a 13-8 lead. Merrill capped the UVU run with a service ace. After Duke cut the deficit to two, at 13-10, Utah Valley responded with a 6-1 spurt to extend its lead to 19-11. The reigning WAC Player of the Week Dennison led the rally with a pair of blocks. After back-to-back Blue Devil points, the Wolverines managed to reel off another 4-0 run to put the set away for good. UVU went on to take the third game by a commanding 25-15 score and a 2-1 lead in the match. Thompson led the Wolverines in the set with six kills and a .429 hitting percentage.

In a tightly contested fourth set that featured 13 ties and three lead changes, UVU was the first to pull ahead, at 14-10, following a 4-0 run. Dennison led the spurt with a pair of block assists. The Blue Devils then countered right back, however, with a 5-1 run of their own to tie the score at 15-15. With UVU later holding a 17-16 lead following a Thompson kill, Duke then responded with three-straight points to take a 19-17 advantage. The Wolverines then bounced right back with back-to-back points to deadlock the score at 19-19, but back answered DU with a trio of unanswered points to regain a 22-19 lead. UVU wouldn't go away, however, as it countered right back with a clutch late 4-1 run to tie the set at 23-23. Hinton managed to drive home a kill during the stretch while Dennison and Allred added a block assist. Still tied at 23-all, Duke then managed to put up a pair of crucial points to take the set, 25-23, and send the match to a decisive fifth game.

The Blue Devils then came out determined to take the match in the fifth set, as they jumped out to a quick 6-0 advantage. Following a Wolverine point, Duke then added three unanswered points to extend their advantage to 9-1. UVU later pulled to within seven, at 11-4, following a Starley kill, but back countered the Blue Devils with four final points to take the set, 15-4, and the match, 3-2.

Despite dropping the epic five-set match, UVU outblocked the Blue Devils, 13.0 to 8.0, as well as outhit them, .262 to .252.

Four players finished in double figures for Duke. Samantha Amos led the way with a team-high 13, while her teammate Cadie Bates finished with a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.

The contest marked the first all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Blue Devils on the volleyball court.

UVU now closes the weekend tournament against the Big 12 and host TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 6 p.m. MT. Following the match, Utah Valley will return to the Utah for a trio of in-state matches next week. The Wolverines will first face Weber State in Ogden on Wednesday, Sept. 13, before hosting both No. 18 Utah on Friday, Sept. 15, and No. 10 BYU on Saturday, Sept. 16.

