Riverton moves to a 1-3 record in this new 6A classification for football with a 23-17 win over a struggling Pleasant Grove team.

"We are fortunate to get out of here with a win," said Blaine Monkres, Silverwolves head football coach. "Both teams fought hard on both sides of the ball. We knew they were bigger than us, so we had to use our smaller players to run away from their defense."

Riverton did a great job holding the Vikings to a shutout in the first quarter while putting three on the board on a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Stocton Lund.

During the second quarter, the Silverwolves put 20 more points on the board. Lund added a 47-yard field goal and a 24 yarder as time ran out at the half. The team also scored on an 8-yard toss from sophomore quarterback Cannon Coggins to junior wide receiver Stetson Thacker. The second scoring pass from Coggins went to junior Tristyn Hymas for 12 yards and their second touchdown.

At the half, Riverton was up 23-7 as the Vikings scored on a 41-yard pass from junior quarterback Jake Jensen to junior receiver Jackson Hill, just a minute into the second quarter.

During halftime, the Vikings made some good adjustments that resulted in Riverton not being able to score for the rest of the game. The Vikings added 10 points to their total with a 25-yard field goal during the third quarter from senior kicker Jayson McHugh and a 39-yard passing touchdown during the fourth quarter to junior receiver Dallin Espiritu.

Pleasant Grove was threatening to score another touchdown at the end of the game when Jensen was tackled and fumbled the football with Riverton recovering, with 52.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Riverton's offense snapped the ball three times, their quarterback took three knees and ran out the remaining few seconds to secure the win.

The Vikings could not get their running game to be effective at all as they had 26 carries for -33 yards. Their strength was with their quarterback as he completed 24 passes out of 32 attempts for 369 passing yards, for a total of 336 offensive yards. The Vikings gained 15 first downs but were penalized 12 times for 99 yards.

Riverton's stats are even less impressive. Twenty-two carries for 0 rushing yards, and 15 passing completions out of 27 attempts for 207 yards, which are their total offensive yards of the game. The Silverwolves had 12 first downs and were penalized seven times for 54 yards.

Riverton was able to keep big pressure on the Viking's quarterback the whole game as he had little time to make his reads. On the other hand, Pleasant Grove's defense did a great job on Riverton's running game as Riverton gained zero yards on 22 carries.

The point of winning came on recovering a Viking fumble with under a minute remaining in the game, with Riverton holding the edge by 6 points and running the clock out by taking three knees to end the game.

Pleasant Grove now has 0-4 record going into their next game, which is their first region 4 game, against Bingham High School. Riverton now has a 1-3 record as they next face West Jordan High School.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.