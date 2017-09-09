MILLCREEK — Two people are dead following a head-on collision early Saturday.

A male and a female, each driving a separate vehicle, crashed near 4200 S. 700 East about 6:30 a.m. Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said there was only one witness to the accident, but that the person was about 100 yards away when it happened, so information pertaining to the crash is limited and an investigation is ongoing.

Lohrke said it appears that one of the vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the other. The speed limit in that stretch of road is 45 mph.

"We don't know yet if speed was a factor in this crash," he said, adding that investigators haven't ruled out any causes.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Some southbound lanes of 700 East remained closed throughout the investigation.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.