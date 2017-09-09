After a close ballgame, Skyridge High School pulled off the victory over Viewmont High School 21-17 final score.

Leading the Falcons was Ma'a Notoa, who ran for three touchdowns in their win over the Vikings. The Vikings' quarterback Davis Weir threw for two touchdowns the entire night against the Falcons.

With the win over the Vikings, Skyridge is now 4-0 of the season and will face Spanish Fork at home on Sept.15 at 7:00 p.m. MT. Viewmont falls to 3-1 and will be back on the road to face Weber the same night.

Photo gallery: Skyridge 21- Viewmont 17 Skyridge High School at Viewmont High School; Utah High School Football; September 8, 2017; Photo: Tyler Tate/Tyler Tate Images