Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team made a little bit of history on Friday as the Trailblazers came away with a split of two matches on day two of the West Region Volleyball Showcase at Central Washington's Nicholson Pavilion. DSU rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat the host Wildcats, 3-2, in the first match of the day. However, the Trailblazers could not keep the momentum going as they bowed to UC San Diego in straight sets in the nightcap.

In the opener against CWU, the Wildcats (4-3) bolted out to a 2-0 match lead after breezing through the opening two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-12. Central Washington looked as if it had the match in hand in set three as the Wildcats led 17-8 on serve, which led to a Dixie State timeout.

That timeout served as an immediate wake-up all for the Trailblazers as they rattled off a 16-7 run, which included fighting off four-straight match points, to pull even at 24-24 after a Hannah Doonan kill. Doonan had three kills in the rally, while Kaycee Adams and Lauren Gammell chipped in two kills apiece.

DSU took the lead on the next point on a Wildcat attack error, but CWU managed to pull even at 25-25 on the next serve. The Trailblazers then went on to score the final two points of the frame on a Doonan kill and a CWU attack error to claim a 27-25 set win.

Dixie State kept the momentum going in set four as the Trailblazers raced to a 21-14 lead and held a 24-19 advantage on serve for set point. However, this time it was the Wildcats who mounted a late charge as they staved off five set points to square the frame at 24-24. Following a DSU timeout, Kayla Chapman gave the Trailblazers the lead back with a kill, and she and Doonan clinched the set (26-24) on the next point as the duo blocked a CWU attack chance to force a deciding fifth set.

The Trailblazers left little doubt in set five as DSU raced out to a commanding 10-2 lead and never looked back. Six different Trailblazers collected kills in the final stanza, with Gammell throwing down the game-winner on match point to close out the game at 15-9.

Doonan posted her second-straight double-double with a career-high 16 kills and 13 digs to go with four service aces, while Brette Barney added nine kills and three total blocks. Adams chipped in eight kills, and Chapman finished with seven kills and a team-high six total blocks.

The come-from-behind victory came exactly five years to the day since the last time the Trailblazers rallied from a two-set deficit to pull out a victory. The last time DSU accomplished the feat was in a five-set triumph over Adelphi in Anchorage, Alaska, which was also head coach Robyn Felder’s second career win at DSU.

Against UCSD, it was almost a carbon copy of the CWU match as the Trailblazers dropped the opening two sets to the Tritons, 25-14 and 25-19. UCSD took early control of set three as the Tritons scored the first six points of the stanza and pushed that lead to as many as seven at 16-9.

As was the case earlier in the day, Dixie State mounted a furious rally, outscoring UCSD, 8-1, to pull even at 17-17, and eventually wrestled the lead away at 21-20 after consecutive Doonan kills. The Tritons won the next point to tie the set at 21-21, but Gammell gave DSU the lead right back on the ensuing point. However, that was the final time the Trailblazers led in the match as UCSD scored four of the final five points to close it out.

Doonan paced DSU with nine kills, while Gammell finished with seven kills. DSU hit just .094 in the three sets and finished with 34 kills overall.

Dixie State concludes play at the West Region Showcase on Saturday with a matchup vs. Concordia at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.