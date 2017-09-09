Scoreboard and box scores

REGION 1

CLEARFIELD 20, DAVIS 0: The Falcons cruised to an easy shutout victory on the road. Colton Manning kicked two field goals in the win and Ethan Jones had an early 77-yard run to help lift Clearfield over Davis.

FREMONT 38, LAYTON 12: The Silver Wolves jumped out to a comfortable 31-6 first-half lead and coasted to the easy win over Layton. Dawson Sanford connected with Cade Hadley for three touchdowns to help lift Fremont to the Region 1 victory.

WEBER 33, NORTHRIDGE 0: Austin Bartholomew connected with Josh Carter, Ryan Hansen, and Hudson Schenck for three TD passes as the Warriors easily defeated Northridge to improve to 3-1 on the season.

REGION 9

CEDAR 19, CANYON VIEW 10: The Redmen landed an incredible comeback victory, scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Trenton Maurer gave Cedar the lead with a 2-yard run that gave the Redmen a 12-10 lead.

DESERT HILLS 28, HURRICANE 3: The Thunder rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to the easy region victory at home. Brock Parry powered the Desert Hills offense with two rushing and one receiving touchdown.

DIXIE 13, SNOW CANYON 10: Hobbs Nyberg ran in his second touchdown of the game to give the Flyers the lead for good. Ammon Ah-Quin ran for 103 yards to lead the Flyers past Snow Canyon.

REGION 10

SPANISH FORK 42, UINTAH 7: Spanish Fork jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half and never looked back en route to the easy win over Uintah. Carson Chappell accounted for three touchdown passes in the win.

NONREGION

ALTAMONT 27, WAYNE 0: The Longhorns built a small lead in the first half and then added some scores for insurance in the the fourth quarter to secure a shutout victory over Wayne. Parker Rust connected with Justin Benson and Maleke McGhee for touchdowns, and Benson rushed for another score of his own.

AMERICAN FORK 35, HERRIMAN 14: Bronson Barron led the Cavemen with 260 passing yards and five touchdowns to lead American Fork past Herriman.

BEAR RIVER 35, MORGAN 14: In its win, Bear River built a two-touchdown lead through three quarters and held off a 14-point, fourth-quarter rally by Morgan with 21 points of its own in the final period. Wyatt Jeppesen caught a 60-yard pass from Bradey Brown and had a pick-six for the Bears.

BOX ELDER 48, POCATELLO, IDAHO, 21: The Bees routed Pocatello, Idaho, thanks to the effort of quarterback Jeremy Kaleikini. Kaleikini threw for two scores while also rushing for another. Brayden Peterson returned an interception for a score as well.

BRIGHTON 35, GRANGER 13: Brighton rebounded from an early deficit against Granger to get the easy win. Evona Hall was great for the Bengals, catching a pass for a touchdown and running for two more scores, including a 72-yard run.

CHUGIAK, ALASKA, 40, GREEN CANYON 27: Chugiak, Alaska, got the win on the road over Green Canyon in a tough-fought game. Joe Dygert had three passing touchdowns for the Wolves in the loss.

CORNER CANYON 27, OREM 14: Chargers quarterback Zach Wilson threw two touchdown passes to lead Corner Canyon past Orem. Orem quarterback Cooper Legas also threw two touchdowns for the Tigers in the loss.

DELTA 34, SAN JUAN 12: Jake Day connected twice with Dawson Dutson for a touchdown in Delta's win over San Juan.

EAST 57, WESTLAKE 13: East cruised past Westlake for the victory, scoring 48 unanswered points to start the game. The Leopards had a balanced scoring attack as five different offensive players found the end zone and Xavier Spann added a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown as well.

ENTERPRISE 26, GUNNISON 7: Ryan Holt ran for two touchdowns to lead Enterprise past Gunnison. The teams scored all of their points in the first half, with no points scored in the second half.

GRAND 40, MILLARD 7: Brayden Schultz scored three touchdowns on the ground, including a 27-yard run, for Grand in its win over Millard. Dakota Johnson had a nice 69-yard touchdown run for the Red Devils as well.

HILLCREST 42, COTTONWOOD 23: Hillcrest got the home win over Cottonwood after building a 21-10 lead in the first half.

JORDAN 49, TAYLORSVILLE 33: Jordan's Jake Shaver ran for four touchdowns and Crew Wakley added three rushing TDs to lead the Beetdiggers past Taylorsville. Warriors quarterback Dane Leituala threw two touchdowns, and ran for another in a game that featured a combined 82 points.

JUAB 28, BEN LOMOND 7: Juab got off to a hot start, accumulating a 14-point lead by halftime, and then sealed the win over Ben Lomond with 14 points in the fourth quarter. Alex White had two touchdown runs for the Wasps in the win.

JUAN DIEGO 36, MURRAY 7: The Soaring Eagle were absolutely dominant in the win over the Spartans. Alfonso Preciado rushed for three scores and Tristen Tonozzi ran in another for Juan Diego. Quarterback Zach Hoffman added a passing touchdown to Dallen Davis.

JUDGE MEMORIAL 20, NORTH SANPETE 12: The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, thanks to two touchdown passes by quarterback Parker Edgington, and held off a fourth-quarter charge by the Hawks in the victory. Kayden Milburn rushed for a score for Judge Memorial as well, while North Sanpete benefited from a rushing touchdown by Lane Eliason and an interception return for a touchdown by Cedar Lemus.

KEARNS 35, OLYMPUS 21: Kearns trailed 21-14 at the half but put together 21 unanswered second-half points to defeat Olympus. Sese Felila and Isaac Matua each had two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars in the win.

Read the full story here.

LONE PEAK 42, HIGHLAND 14: Brock Jones threw three touchdown passes for Lone Peak in its rout of Highland. Kaden Clemens was a solid target for Jones as he caught two of those touchdown passes for the Knights.

MANTI 35, EMERY 14: Manti rallied for 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to cruise pass Emery at home. Lance Fowles rushed for three scores for the Templars in the win.

MOUNTAIN CREST 52, STANSBURY 19: Mountain Crest was dominant in its win over Stansbury as the Mustangs scored 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Beau Robinson started the scoring with a TD catch from Brady Hall and a TD run. Hall was solid throughout the game, throwing three more touchdown passes, all to Nick Nethercott.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 54, UNION 43: Mountain View quarterback Nata Suguturaga had an incredible game, scoring seven total touchdowns, including four passing, two running, and one receiving to lead the Bruins past Union.

NORTH SEVIER 39, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 13: North Sevier faced a 3-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter, but the Wolves outscored the Eagles 39-10 the rest of the game to claim the victory over American Leadership.

OGDEN 28, CARBON 19: Irving Gastelum caught TD passes of 52 and 91 yards and ran 80 yards for a score on the ground in Ogden's win over Carbon. The Dinos' Nate Olson was great in the loss, rushing for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

PARK CITY 28, PAYSON 14: Park City scored 21 points in the final period to secure the victory over Payson.

PAROWAN 48, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 0: Parowan's offense was fueled by Porters in its easy, shutout win over Layton Christian as Porter Wood ran for three scores and Porter Miller had three rushing touchdowns of his own.

PINE VIEW 42, CYPRUS 31: Pine View running back Jacob Mpungi ran for two touchdowns to lead the Panthers past Cyprus. The Pirates made a late run, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as Pine View ultimately held on to win.

RICH 21, MONTICELLO 6: Rich's Jared Andersen threw a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Rebels past Monticello. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rebels scored 14 points in the second quarter to establish a lead that they never relinquished.

RICHFIELD 27, DUCHESNE 7: Emmit Hafen contributed on every Richfield scoring play as he scored two touchdowns and threw two more scores in the win.

RIDGELINE 44, COPPER HILLS 13: Skylar Averett opened the first quarter with a 61-yard and 68-yard rush as the Riverhawks jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the easy victory over Copper Hills. Sam Weda connected with Breck Jackson for a TD and ran in an interception return for another.

RIVERTON 23, PLEASANT GROVE 17: Riverton kicker Stockton Lund made three field goals to lead the Silverwolves past Pleasant Grove. Silverwolves quarterback Cannon Coggins also threw a touchdown in the win.

ROY 49, BONNEVILLE 20: Roy's Trace Tupe ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score in the Royals' rout over the Lakers.

SALEM HILLS 39, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 24: The Golden Eagles went into the half with a 24-7 lead, but lost momentum as the Skyhawks roared back with 32 unanswered points in the second session to take the lead and secure the road victory. Garrett Lloyd rushed for three touchdowns while James Nelson passed and ran for two more as Salem Hills stole the victory.

SKY VIEW 31, MADISON, IDAHO, 14: Cole Stokes had two rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats in their win, while Jackson Siddoway found Ryder Lundahl for two touchdowns in the air.

SKYLINE 46, WASATCH 26: Tommy McGrath threw two touchdown passes to lead the Eagles past Wasatch. Skyline scored 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back running to victory.

SKYRIDGE 21, VIEWMONT 17: Ma'a Notoa ran for three touchdowns to lead the Falcons past Viewmont in a very close game. Vikings quarterback Davis Weir threw two touchdowns for Viewmont in the win.

SOUTH SEVIER 21, NORTH SUMMIT 7: After a 7-7 first quarter, South Sevier's defense locked down keeping the Braves out of the end zone for the remainder of the game while the Rams offense scored 14 unanswered points to give the Rams the victory.

SOUTH SUMMIT 30, BEAVER 7: Four different players scored touchdowns for South Summit in its win over Beaver. Kael Atkinson scored one touchdown and threw two more scores, one to Parker Grajek and another to Keegan Stracher. Jared Dansie ran for the final score for the Wildcats.

SPRINGVILLE 18, LEHI 15: The Springville defense played a great game, limiting Lehi's high flying offense to only 15 points to give the Red Devils the win. Lehi quarterback Cammon Cooper ran for two touchdowns in the loss.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 47, KANAB 28: Summit Academy was victorious over Kanab in a back-and-forth shootout. Kanab scored the first three touchdowns, after which Summit Academy responded with four straight touchdowns of its own. The Cowboys evened the score but the Bears then had three more unanswered TDs to get the win. Hayden Reynolds had two rushing TDs and two passing TDs for the Bears.

SYRACUSE 30, BOUNTIFUL 7: The Titan defense limited Bountiful to just one scoring play in the easy home victory. Bridger Hamblin and Bo DeVries each tossed in two touchdowns and connected with Ty Burke for three scores. TIMPANOGOS 33, WEST 21: The Timberwolves erupted for 20 first-quarter points, behind two rushing touchdowns by Gabe Sweeten, and cruised to the win over West. Sweeten added two passing touchdowns in the game, both of which went to Jaeden Branin.

TIMPVIEW 29, PROVO 20: Isaiah Ramos threw a touchdown to Hunter Erickson late in the third quarter to give the T-Birds a 29-7 lead. Provo then rattled of 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Timpview finally claimed victory over their crosstown rival.

TOOELE 30, GRANTSVILLE 24: After a back-and-forth battle, the Buffaloes finally came out on top for an overtime victory. Austin Meono rushed for a touchdown and connected with Conway Hogan for another as Tooele improved to 2-2 on the season.

WOODS CROSS 43, LOGAN 0: The Wildcats stormed out of the gate with a 20-point first quarter and never looked back as they dominated Logan. Kwaku Robinson ran for two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past Logan.