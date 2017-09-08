MAGNA — A West Valley man was killed and another man was arrested Friday after a stabbing at a gas station in Magna.

Jose Francisco Hernandez, 44, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder in the death of Eugene Rowland, 29, Unified police said.

Detectives believe the two men knew each other and "have had various disagreements in the past few weeks" that appear to have led to the deadly encounter, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. No details about those disagreements were provided.

Police were called to the Shell gas station, 7210 W. 3500 South, at 11:52 a.m. Friday and discovered that Rowland had suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where he later died, Lohrke said.

Officers interviewed several witnesses who described the suspect and his car. Police then arrested Hernandez at his West Valley home Friday afternoon.

"Detectives are not looking for any other suspects in this crime," Lohrke said.

Police said they are still investigating a motive for the killing, but they don't believe it was gang-related.