UVU soccer: McCarter's brace leads Utah Valley to 2-1 win over Wyoming

Breanna McCarter recorded a brace with a pair of goals to lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 2-1 win over Wyoming in the team's home opener at Clyde Field on Friday night.

With the win, Utah Valley secures back-to-back wins for the first time this season and pushes its record to 3-4-1. Wyoming falls to 2-3-1 with the loss.

"We felt great tonight," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We felt comfortable with a 2-0 lead and we felt like we were playing well. We had a good rhythm. To give up a goal late put us in a bit of a frenzy. I thought Brooke played well enough tonight to deserve a shutout. I thought our overall performance was really good, but I'm disappointed for our players because I know how much they wanted the shutout. With that being said, we got the right result and it was well deserved. We orchestrated our game plan very well tonight."

The Wolverines got on the scoreboard in the 38th minute after Breanna DeWaal sent a ball that found McCarter in stride down the right side of the field. McCarter then fired a shot into the left corner past the Wyoming keeper to give UVU a 1-0 advantage. DeWaal and Hannah Bruce were each credited with an assist on the score.

McCarter secured her brace in the 50th minute as she received a throw-in from Bruce at the top-right corner of the box and sent a shot over the out-stretched arms of the Wyoming keeper for the score. Bruce was credited with her second assist of the match on the goal.

Wyoming cut into the UVU lead in the 83rd minute after Jemma House secured the ball in the box after a UVU miscue to clear the ball out. House took advantage and pushed the ball in with her right foot to cut the UVU lead to a 2-1 advantage.

Utah Valley outshot Wyoming, 13-11, on the night. The two teams had seven shots on goal apiece. McCarter led the Wolverines with four shots, including three on goal. DeWaal and Tori Smith each had three shots, while Doriana Moul, Amber Tripp and Ashlyn Farnes each recorded one.

Brooklyn Nielsen played all 90 minutes in the box to secure her third win of the season. The sophomore keeper tallied five saves, including an impressive diving out-stretched save in the 71st minute.

Utah Valley now heads back out on the road for a Sunday matchup at Cal State Fullerton. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT.

UVU soccer: McCarter's brace leads Utah Valley to 2-1 win over Wyoming

Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay and junior forward Breanna McCarter talk about the Wolverines 2-1 win over Wyoming on Friday night at Clyde Field.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.