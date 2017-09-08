It was a total team effort, our special teams made some plays early in the game that helped.

LEHI — A defensive effort in front of thousands paid off Friday night, with the Springville Red Devils going on the road to face the Lehi Pioneers.

Springville put together a dominant defensive effort to beat Lehi 18-15.

Lehi struggled offensively all game. Their first touchdown came five minutes into the game, but the Pioneers didn't score again until three minutes left in the game.

That touchdown with three minutes left came on a 1-yard rush by quarterback Cammon Cooper. Cooper followed with a short pass to Kade Moore for a two-point conversion to bring the Pioneers (2-2) within a field goal at 18-15.

Two unsportsmanlike penalties by Springville let Lehi kick off at the 30, but an onside kick was recovered by the Red Devils.

Lehi got the ball back with 30 seconds left at the 17 but was not able to overcome the Red Devils' tough defense.

“It was a total team effort, our special teams made some plays early in the game that helped,” said Springville head coach Willy Child. “A key in the second half was our offense controlling the ball and controlling the clock, even though we didn’t score every time.”

Lehi got off to an early start as quarterback Cammon Cooper found running back Carsen Manookin for a short screen pass, which he turned into a 45-yard catch to the 20. The following play, Cooper found Jaxon Moody for a 10-yard pass. Cooper then found room on a first-down play up the middle as he scampered into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers up 7-0 at the nine-minute mark.

The Springville offense scored its first touchdown to tie the game 7-7 midway through the first quarter off a 34-yard run by Cole Bowers. On the possession, Red Devils quarterback Ty Eriksson rushed for 22 yards and running back Bradley Nicol included a 14-yard rush.

Springville came back with a drive of its own as Nicol found room for a 14-yard rush to the 45. Eriksson followed with a 22-yard rush to the 34. Eriksson then found Bowers on a 34-yard pass for a touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with six minutes left in the first quarter.

Eriksson rushed 14 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. Bowers had 52 yards receiving and a score as the Red Devil rushing attack totaled 266 yards on the ground on the night.

Later in the first quarter, Lehi dropped a punt in the end zone and rolled for a touchback resulting in a safety and a two-point score for Springville to lead 9-7.

The Red Devils had another chance to score at the end of the first quarter after a 37-yard catch by receiver Ben Schreiner, but turned the ball over on downs going for a fourth-down conversion.

In the second quarter, Springville’s special teams came up huge for the first time in the game, blocking Cooper’s punt attempt at the 19 early in the second quarter. Following multiple rush attempts that the Pioneers would stop, the Red Devils found the end zone on Eriksson’s QB sneak for a 1-yard touchdown, putting Springville up 15-7 after Lehi blocked the Red Devils' extra point attempt.

“Our defense was able to contain their offense and gave us a chance to win as we contained a real good quarterback with some real good receivers,” Child said.

The Pioneers found receivers Jaxson Harward for a 17-yard pass, followed by a dump off to Manookin for 9 yards. Cooper then found Harward for 15 more yards to the 15. With 30 seconds left in the half, Cooper found Springville’s Ben Schreiner for an interception to end the half as the Red Devils led 15-7.

Penalties hurt Lehi’s offense throughout the game, constantly stopping drives short.

The Pioneers' defense couldn’t hold Springville’s late third-quarter drive. Griffan Slavens got loose for a 39-yard run to get into the Pioneers territory. The Red Devils had to settle for a 43-yard field goal by Garrett Lindsay to lead 18-7.

Springville’s Nicol rushed 21 times for 91 yards on the night.

“It’s a big win on the road, we had a tough game last week and our kids really went to work this week during practice, and it showed in this victory,” said Child.

Springville will take on Jordan High at home Sept. 15, while Lehi will go on the road the same day, taking on Maple Mountain.