OREM — Yeah, that was Corner Canyon's kicker returning that for a touchdown.

Kickers are sometimes known as not being real football players, or even as necessary evils in a game that's generally ruled by the bigger and more athletic position players.

But Charger kicker Conner Ebeling is a different breed of kicker, and showed as much picking off a pass and returning it 94 yards for a touchdown during Corner Canyon's 27-14 win over Orem on Friday. The score gave the Chargers a comfortable 20-7 lead heading into the half, a lead that they held throughout what proved a defensive struggle in the second half.

"He's a stud. He's just an all-around athlete," said Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar. "He's a great football player … a great athlete."

Ebeling is also a big part of the Chargers' baseball team, along with playing a starting role on a Corner Canyon defense that has led the way toward an impressive 4-0 start on the season.

Indeed it was another defensive play made, this one by Mikey Petty, that got the Chargers off to a good start on Friday.

With Orem taking the opening kickoff almost the length of the field in 14 plays, Petty stepped in front of an attempted screen to stop the scoring threat and then set up the offense in prime position. The offense responded by scoring a touchdown on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson to Noah Kjar for an early 7-0 lead.

"Mikey picks us at least once a week in practice, dropping from his end position," said Kjar, who primarily coaches the offense. "So he's been outstanding with that stuff, and I can't say enough about those guys and having them around."

As for Ebeling, he's just happy to do whatever he can to make his team successful.

"I just like to kick. I've never played soccer, so that's just something I've worked on and I like it a lot," Ebeling said. "I've always played safety, so I like doing both."

As for the defense in general, Ebeling credits a group of guys who have been successful playing together awhile, along with his team's defensive coordinator.

"Coach (Casey) Sutera always has the best game plan. We completely believe in him, we love him, and he's just the best. He always has us prepared, and it's so fun to play for him," Ebeling said.

Orem did see some success, with quarterback Cooper Legas tossing two touchdown passes to Puka Nacua and Zach Ortiz, respectively, but that would account for all of the scoring.

Wilson, meanwhile, continued to eat up yards on both the ground and the air for the Chargers, capitalizing on just about every opportunity the defense provided.

"Zach was more involved running the ball than he has been, but he had another good game for us," Eric Kjar said.

With the win, Corner Canyon improves to 4-0 on the season and will have a bye week before taking on Timpview in what should be a highly competitive Region 7 opener. Orem falls to 2-2 with the loss and will look to rebound with a game at Provo next Friday.

