SALT LAKE CITY — A high school English instructor from Vernal has been named Utah's teacher of the year, an honor that involves meeting the president and a $10,000 prize.

Aaryn Snow Birchell, of Uintah High School, was named the state's top teacher at a Friday banquet. But she wasn't the only Utah educator to win praise from Gov. Gary Herbert at the event.

Robert "Ag" Nielson, 92, was the state's first teacher of the year 40 years ago. He's still working in the classroom after 63 years, he said, because "I didn't find a stopping place."

His career includes posts at Millard High School, in adult education and at the Millard County Jail.

"I don't know of anything I'd really change," Nielson said, adding that former students from 30 and 40 years ago continue to thank him.

Birchell, as teacher of the year, took home a $10,000 check and will meet President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., the Utah State Board of Education said in a prepared statement. She also will compete with her counterparts from other states in a national competition and go to space camp in Alabama next summer.

Birchell's former student Danielle Heaton called the teacher tireless, selfless and a "true and constant support for struggling teens" who gives students meaningful assignments.

Birchell was chosen from 26 local nominees by a panel made up of state board representatives, school principals and 2017 Utah Teacher of the Year Valerie Gates, of Salt Lake City's West High School.

Birchell in her application said curiosity needs to be allowed to flourish and that "public education is the incredible hope of this country that cannot be diminished."

She came in ahead of Davis High School band director Steven Hendricks, who is first runner-up and took home a check for $3,000. Jenny Atcitty, the fifth and sixth grade lead teacher at Montezuma Creek Elementary in the San Juan School District, was named second runner-up and received a check for $2,000.