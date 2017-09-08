Skyridge defeated Kuna, Idaho, and Tooele Friday in a spirited three-set match to start the Wasatch Volleyball Festival 2-0.

In the match against Kuna, the Falcons were led by junior setter Kaitlin Standifird, who had 25 assists and 18 digs. Standifird was especially effective with some timely quick sets catching Kuna off guard to earn valuable points.

The Kavemen came to play, taking the first set off Skyridge 25-22 before Skyridge battled back to take the second game 25-21.

In the third set, Skyridge took control from the onset, building a 5-2 lead. The two squads kept exchanging points, but the Falcons maintained a 14-12 lead. That's when Skyridge took over, thanks to the serving of Alice Ellworth, who put some serves in some tight spots, taking Kuna out of its system. Skyridge parlayed Ellsworth's serving proficiency to a 20-12 advantage.

Kuna fought back and cut the lead to 20-16, but then Skyridge asserted itself in the final stages to win as Kenadee Christensen's thunderous spike bounded off two Kuna defenders out of bounds to give Skyridge the match.

Meyer praised the savvy and toughness showed by Standifird.

"Kaitlin is a competitor who fights for every point," Meyer said.

Meyer also noted the play of Alice Ellsworth and Brinley Watkins, who were very effective as a middle blocker and outside hitter, respectively.

"Alice is a solid middle and an intense competitor who serves well, Meyer said, "and Brinley showed some fire."

The Falcons also got a key contribution from Chelsee Greenwood, whose passing settled down the Falcons in the third set.

"The difference in the second and third sets was we started passing better and digging more," Meyer said.

In the Tooele match, Reagan Calton led the Falcon charge with 17 digs while Emilee Rupp had five kills and two blocks. Skyridge dominated from start to finish.

The tournament field boasts 33 teams, and based on pool play Friday, 24 will move on with a chance to win the tournament as they will be reseeded for play on Saturday. From there, the top six will be placed in the gold bracket, the next six in the silver bracket, the next six in the bronze bracket and teams ranked 19-24 in the challenger bracket.

Skyridge went 5-1 last year to win the silver bracket but want to improve this year and earn a spot in the gold bracket.

Play will resume Saturday at 8 a.m. with the top 24 teams vying at Skyridge and the rest of the teams playing at Pleasant Grove.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sports writer. He was the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in 2006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.