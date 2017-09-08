SALT LAKE CITY — Just over 24 hours before the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes were scheduled to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, two notable figures in Cougar athletics addressed the BYU Management Society’s 3rd annual Moral and Ethical Leadership Conference at the LDS Church’s Conference Center.

Athletic director Tom Holmoe and legendary quarterback Steve Young spoke to the audience as solo acts for nearly an hour apiece and came together with the voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell, for a question and answer session.

The Q&A became the most newsworthy portion as far as BYU athletics are concerned, as Holmoe and Young discussed a number of topics, including the school’s Honor Code, the athletic department’s relationship with the Board of Trustees, the future of athletics at the Provo university, CTE and the Cougars’ rivalry with Utah.

Some highlights:

Holmoe on the Honor Code: “I get it. I understand how it is. We do a really good job of instructing and educating recruits about the Honor Code. I don’t know if they always did that, but I know they do it now. If I ever hear a story that comes back where someone says, ‘I didn’t know you couldn’t drink beer,’ that’s on us, but I don’t think that happens very much.

"The point is, I believe that kids, coaches, everybody involved knows exactly what’s going on. This is what we signed up for. Ninety-eight percent of the people at BYU, they love the Honor Code, they want the Honor Code. That’s why they go to BYU. They want it. It’s safe, it’s clean, it’s beautiful. People love that. … I just don’t think you can have it both ways. I don’t think you can use it as a strength and then try to come back and say, ‘That really hurts us.’

“If there’s a penalty or a discipline, then we’ll take it and we’ll hopefully be able to move forward and correct it. Kids make mistakes, you correct it and you get back and you move on. I would never use it as an excuse, no.”

Holmoe was asked his thoughts on the role of the university’s Board of Trustees, which consists of the top leadership of the LDS Church. He said that the board doesn’t meddle in day-to-day affairs of teams and added, “I understand they might make overall financial decisions, but I’m totally content and aligned and supportive of the board.”

Asked if he thought athletics would ever be eliminated like they have been at BYU-Idaho and BYU-Hawaii, Holmoe offered a rather emphatic no.

Young was asked his thoughts on the dangers of playing football, and while he cited the recent study by Boston University indicating that 110 of the 111 brains of former players examined had CTE, Young said, “Football taught me some truths that I wouldn’t learn any other way, and it can teach in a way that nothing else can. Taught correctly, coached well to young players, I personally am not worried about it.

"If the studies show that’s wrong, I’m going to be the first to say, ‘Oof, no way,’ but my sense of it is that if you want to make a career of playing football or hockey or something else, then there’s risks that we just don’t know and that’s where you kind of have to decide for yourself. … If my son wanted to play some high school football, I’d be fine with it. Well-coached, properly taught, good values and all that stuff, I’m OK.”

Both Young and Holmoe talked about the Cougars’ rivalry with Utah. Young remarked on BYU’s 27-0 loss against LSU last weekend, saying, “Last week was alarming. Like, I’m alarmed. I’m on a five-alarm fire right now. That’s it. That’s all I’ll say.”

Holmoe’s thoughts on Saturday’s game against the Utes?

“We’re in a tough spot right now. We’ve lost six in a row. I can say it. We haven’t had two good games in a row, and now we’re lining up to play them tomorrow.

"Let’s go,” he yelled.