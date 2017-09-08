PROVO — There are plenty of reasons why either BYU or Utah could win Saturday night's edition of the rivalry.

Here’s a breakdown on some of the angles, some more important than others, and a few that are just for fun.

Utah will defeat BYU because …

• The Utes are on a run of six straight, riding a Pac-12 recruiting brand, with the program putting significantly more players in the NFL.

• Utah has more players from Texas on its roster.

• Utah had 48 more hours to prepare for the Cougars since defeating North Dakota.

• The Utes have been about four times better at takeaways against the Cougars since 2008.

• Kyle Whittingham is a proven winner, a taskmaster with experience. His teams have outlasted the Cougars six straight times. The Utes expect to win.

• Utah's corners are very good.

• Utah’s defensive front four is historically outstanding.

• Utah’s defense can win games almost by itself.

• Utah’s special teams play is lethal.

• This game is not in November, a month in which Utah sometimes stumbles.

• Utah can take another program’s troubled player and immediately plug him in, wherein BYU is suspending players for incidents that may not matter at most schools.

• Utah’s offense appears to be more explosive — even with just one game as evidence.

• Of late, the breaks — like those inexplicable bounces — have gone Utah’s way. BYU needed to be humbled and finally is.

•. BYU can’t keep safeties and corners in games due to targeting calls.

• There is no Taysom Hill to make something of nothing with his legs.

BYU will win because ...

• Kalani Sitake brings needed passion to BYU’s sideline as a head coach. The Cougars should have had a win last year at Rice-Eccles.

• The embarrassing loss to LSU on national TV has triggered an edge and sense of urgency among BYU’s players.

• Ty Detmer has a Heisman Trophy; Troy Taylor does not.

• BYU has played two games to Utah’s one and the Utes might need to work out some more kinks in their new rapid-fire offense.

• BYU’s defense is capable of stopping Utah’s newly hatched design this early.

• Tanner Mangum and the rest of BYU’s offense have been faking looking uninspired and have been holding back to just set up the Utes. Oh, and unicorns are real.

• BYU had a 6-3 advantage in turnovers a year ago and that is a building block for Sitake.

• Sione Takitaki will sack Utah’s young quarterback three times, one leading to a cheap TD.

• It is a BYU home game.

• Embarrassed, called out, put down all week long, BYU’s offense is on edge, might even be passionate for the first time this season.

• The Cougars have been hiding/resting/holding back a running back that will make positive yards consistently, yes, even against Utah’s stout front. Ditto for a receiver. And Democrats can win in Utah County.

• Greg Wrubell, the voice of the Cougars, is a master of statistics.

• Tanner Mangum vs. Tyler Huntley: Mangum more experienced, has a bowl win and victories over Nebraska and Boise State and will start his 15th game to a relatively inexperienced but athletic Huntley.

And now, on to this week's picks:

Stanford 34, USC 21: Cardinals will take care of business on the line of scrimmage.

Notre Dame 31, Georgia 28: QB Brad Wimbush has Irish rolling.

Oregon State 24, Minnesota 21: Gary Andersen needs this one at home.

TCU 27, Arkansas 24: Gary Patterson earns a big victory over SEC foe.

Ohio State 37, Oklahoma 31: Buckeye defense makes the difference.

Washington 45, Montana 14: Huskies in a Pac-12 tune-up exercise.

Boise State 32, Washington State 31: Broncos' defense steps up with INTs.

Utah 17, BYU 14: Utes stack box, dare Mangum to beat them with his arm.

Last week: 8-3 (.666)