Utah Utes running back Troy McCormick (4) is shoved out of bounds by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
PROVO — There are plenty of reasons why either BYU or Utah could win Saturday night's edition of the rivalry.

Here’s a breakdown on some of the angles, some more important than others, and a few that are just for fun.

Utah will defeat BYU because …

• The Utes are on a run of six straight, riding a Pac-12 recruiting brand, with the program putting significantly more players in the NFL.

• Utah has more players from Texas on its roster.

• Utah had 48 more hours to prepare for the Cougars since defeating North Dakota.

• The Utes have been about four times better at takeaways against the Cougars since 2008.

• Kyle Whittingham is a proven winner, a taskmaster with experience. His teams have outlasted the Cougars six straight times. The Utes expect to win.

• Utah's corners are very good.

• Utah’s defensive front four is historically outstanding.

• Utah’s defense can win games almost by itself.

• Utah’s special teams play is lethal.

• This game is not in November, a month in which Utah sometimes stumbles.

• Utah can take another program’s troubled player and immediately plug him in, wherein BYU is suspending players for incidents that may not matter at most schools.

• Utah’s offense appears to be more explosive — even with just one game as evidence.

• Of late, the breaks — like those inexplicable bounces — have gone Utah’s way. BYU needed to be humbled and finally is.

•. BYU can’t keep safeties and corners in games due to targeting calls.

• There is no Taysom Hill to make something of nothing with his legs.

BYU will win because ...

• Kalani Sitake brings needed passion to BYU’s sideline as a head coach. The Cougars should have had a win last year at Rice-Eccles.

• The embarrassing loss to LSU on national TV has triggered an edge and sense of urgency among BYU’s players.

• Ty Detmer has a Heisman Trophy; Troy Taylor does not.

• BYU has played two games to Utah’s one and the Utes might need to work out some more kinks in their new rapid-fire offense.

• BYU’s defense is capable of stopping Utah’s newly hatched design this early.

• Tanner Mangum and the rest of BYU’s offense have been faking looking uninspired and have been holding back to just set up the Utes. Oh, and unicorns are real.

• BYU had a 6-3 advantage in turnovers a year ago and that is a building block for Sitake.

• Sione Takitaki will sack Utah’s young quarterback three times, one leading to a cheap TD.

• It is a BYU home game.

• Embarrassed, called out, put down all week long, BYU’s offense is on edge, might even be passionate for the first time this season.

• The Cougars have been hiding/resting/holding back a running back that will make positive yards consistently, yes, even against Utah’s stout front. Ditto for a receiver. And Democrats can win in Utah County.

• Greg Wrubell, the voice of the Cougars, is a master of statistics.

• Tanner Mangum vs. Tyler Huntley: Mangum more experienced, has a bowl win and victories over Nebraska and Boise State and will start his 15th game to a relatively inexperienced but athletic Huntley.

And now, on to this week's picks:

Stanford 34, USC 21: Cardinals will take care of business on the line of scrimmage.

Notre Dame 31, Georgia 28: QB Brad Wimbush has Irish rolling.

Oregon State 24, Minnesota 21: Gary Andersen needs this one at home.

TCU 27, Arkansas 24: Gary Patterson earns a big victory over SEC foe.

Ohio State 37, Oklahoma 31: Buckeye defense makes the difference.

Washington 45, Montana 14: Huskies in a Pac-12 tune-up exercise.

Boise State 32, Washington State 31: Broncos' defense steps up with INTs.

Utah 17, BYU 14: Utes stack box, dare Mangum to beat them with his arm.

Last week: 8-3 (.666)

