SOUTH JORDAN — Standing in a dirt lot behind an office building, Lendio employees craned their necks toward the sky and watched as a crane slowly lifted an old car spray-painted with BYU blue.

A moment later, the crane dropped the vehicle from more than 100 feet. The battered car crashed to the ground with a splintering crack.

Lendio CEO Brock Blake grinned as his employees cheered.

"Anytime you add a crane to the event, it raises the bar," he said. "Every year this thing gets a little bit bigger and better."

Blake and his employees at Lendio, an online small-business loan company, hosted the car smashing as part of the BYU and University of Utah rivalry week celebrations. Dozens of community members and employees turned up for the company event Friday afternoon, sporting either BYU or U. T-shirts.

Blake is a die-hard BYU fan, and his employees who are Utes fans aren't afraid to heckle him when the two schools meet on the football field.

"It’s a great rivalry for the state. They say it divides companies and organizations and families, and it does. But for us, it brings our organization together because we have fun with it," Blake said.

The rivalry week tradition started at the company around five years ago when Lendio employees painted Blake's office in University of Utah red. The company has hosted some kind of event every rivalry week since then.

In 2011, BYU fans placed a large section of grass in the middle of the company office. The grass was spray-painted to look like BYU's football field. Ute fans retaliated by bringing goats into the office and letting them eat the grass.

This year, in addition to pranks, the company decided to raise money for small businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey. More than $1,200 was raised at the car smashing Friday.

"It’s all good, clean fun to raise some money and help people that have been impacted by this horrible natural disaster," Blake said.

The donations soon turned into a bidding war, with employees putting money down for either BYU or U. to win Saturday night's game.

"It’s been fun as a company to connect with people on a more personal level and put work aside and have a fun rivalry week," said Jessica Richardson, Lendio's social media specialist. "It’s been fun just to see people’s team spirit come out."

Employees who donated also got the chance to ride 170 feet into the air inside a crane lifting cage decorated with U. and BYU flags.

"It’s all in good fun, and it’s fun to see people more relaxed and hanging out together as co-workers," Richardson said.

The company also spray-painted two old cars in BYU and U. colors. Employees smashed the car of their choice, using a sledgehammer to shatter windows and demolish doors.

Senior funding manager and BYU fan Jason Almond didn't hesitate to throw rocks and even kick the U. car, while others hammered away at the BYU car.

"You don’t get to play the game, but you at least get to be a fan and do your part in celebrating," Almond said. "Being able to take a little stress out on the car with the sledgehammer, you don’t get to do that every day."

At the end of the event, the team with the highest amount of donations watched their rival team's car lifted up and dropped by the crane.

"Every time it’s been a good time," said Bryan Doom, a Lendio accountant manager and U. fan. "Everyone has some innocent fun and pokes and jabs, but as soon as the week’s over, we’re all friends again."