EPHRAIM — A little more than two months after he was cleared to go back to work following an investigation into allegations that he wasn't completing his reports, Ephraim Police Chief Ron Rasmussen has announced he is retiring.

The city of Ephraim released a statement Friday saying that Rasmussen, currently the state's longest serving police chief, will retire effective Sept. 30. The mayor and City Council were informed of Rasmussen's decision the same day.

"Chief Rasmussen elected to retire after he hired four highly qualified officers and a new administrative assistant. Additionally, he implemented key protocols to improve the overall efficiency of the department," according to a statement from Ephraim City Manager Brant Hanson.

"Chief Rasmussen’s service to the community for 28 years as the chief of police is greatly appreciated and his legacy will live on for generations. His generosity and compassion will be missed," Hanson continued.

In June, Rasmussen was placed on paid leave after three officers filed a complaint that Rasmussen was not completing police reports, which are important for investigations and court proceedings. The Utah County Sheriff's Office conducted an independent investigation and found while there were "serious" issues that could potentially lead to lawsuits if not fixed, the chief's conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal offense.

The investigation found that Rasmussen was responsible for 237 of the department's 272 incomplete reports. He was placed on an additional five days of leave as a penalty. He resumed his duties on June 28. An FBI review of the situation also resulted in no charges or additional penalties.

Rasmussen was so well known and well liked in the town of about 7,000 people that residents would sometimes call him on his personal cellphone for police assistance, the report found. The investigation determined that was another area that needed to be changed.

The three officers who raised the concerns all resigned effective the moment Rasmussen returned to duty. Since then, the city has filled those three positions and added a fourth.