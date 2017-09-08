Utah State sophomore golfer Andy Hess shot an opening round 5-under par 67 in his first-ever round for the Aggies and is currently tied for first place after the first day at the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational held Friday at the Eisenhower Golf Club.

Utah State is tied for 10th place in the 19-team field with a 4-over 292, while Colorado State has a two-stroke advantage on the field after its opening round 6-under 282.

Hess, who is tied with three other golfers for first place, carded five birdies during a six-hole stretch on the front nine to shoot a 5-under 31, before shooting even par on the back nine with two birdies and two bogeys for his 5-under 67. Senior Braxton Miller is tied for 24th place after an even-par 72, while sophomore Brock Stanger is tied for 77th at 4-over 76. Sophomore Hayden Eckert opened the tournament with a 5-over 77 and is tied for 86th place, and freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 93rd after an opening round of 6-over 78.

Utah State continues play with 18 holes on Saturday with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.