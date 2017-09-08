This week has brought a flood of emotions for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who have posted a number of highs and lows on social media.
Lindsey Stirling announced that she will be releasing a new Christmas album and will be performing on “Dancing With the Stars” this fall. Kalani Sitake talked sports on BYUtv, saying he anticipates a good rivalry game this weekend between Brigham Young University and University of Utah. And President Dieter F. Uchtdorf visited Hurricane Harvey victims and spoke of the destruction he saw there, while offering words of hope to the people in the area.
Lindsey Stirling is releasing a new Christmas album. According to pledgemusic.com, the majority of the album was recorded with live instrumentation, and Stirling will be touring for the album just in time for the holidays.
Stirling will also be joining the cast of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for its 25th season, which will premiere Sept. 18, reported the Deseret News.
Alex Boye posted about the recent flooding in central Nigeria.
President Henry B. Eyring will preside at the BYU-Idaho inauguration ceremony where his son Henry J. Eyring will be installed as the school’s president.
Jimmer Fredette was in Provo at the BYU Store on Thursday night.
Head BYU football coach Kalani Sitake talked about his team’s preparation for the upcoming rivalry game between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University on Saturday. “I've never seen a team or group of players that want to win so much for their fans,” said Sitake in a BYUtv clip. “And this is one that the fans want, and our players definitely feel it.”
Evie Clair’s father died Thursday night due to stage 4 colon cancer. Evie’s mother, Hillary Abplanalp, said her family has found peace in their situation due to their faith in Jesus Christ. Evie is a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and recently advanced to the final round of the show’s competition. Read the Deseret News story here.
Angelina Green, a fellow contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” tweeted words of comfort to Evie on Friday morning.
Donny Osmond posted a photo of himself and his wife, Debbie, for throwback Thursday.
Al Fox Carraway was recorded at KSL’s Studio 5. The segment will air Monday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf's Facebook account shared his recent experience visiting Houston and offered words of comfort to those in the area.
Elder M. Russell Ballard's Twitter account posted his testimony of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson visited with the Archbishop of French Polynesia this week.
Elder Robert D. Hales's Facebook account encouraged others to walk in the light and to keep an eternal perspective.
Elder David A. Bednar will be speaking in a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, Sept. 10. The devotional will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, reported the Deseret News.https://twitter.com/LDSchurch/status/90554364023931699