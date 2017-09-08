This week has brought a flood of emotions for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who have posted a number of highs and lows on social media.

Lindsey Stirling announced that she will be releasing a new Christmas album and will be performing on “Dancing With the Stars” this fall. Kalani Sitake talked sports on BYUtv, saying he anticipates a good rivalry game this weekend between Brigham Young University and University of Utah. And President Dieter F. Uchtdorf visited Hurricane Harvey victims and spoke of the destruction he saw there, while offering words of hope to the people in the area.

Lindsey Stirling is releasing a new Christmas album. According to pledgemusic.com, the majority of the album was recorded with live instrumentation, and Stirling will be touring for the album just in time for the holidays.

Christmas is coming early! I'm excited to announce that I have a new Christmas album & tour coming! Pre-order here: https://t.co/lFQoZHoxCb pic.twitter.com/wXjEDD9Ghg — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) September 5, 2017

Stirling will also be joining the cast of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for its 25th season, which will premiere Sept. 18, reported the Deseret News.

I'm so pleased as pie that I am partnered with @markballas. He is so creative, talented hardworking, and he & I both live outside the box. pic.twitter.com/UQspfvCvVm — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) September 7, 2017

Alex Boye posted about the recent flooding in central Nigeria.

Now this...More than 100,000 displaced by flooding in central Nigeria 🇳🇬 https://t.co/UYEcLDxiQc via @USATODAY — alex boye (@alexboyereal) September 4, 2017

President Henry B. Eyring will preside at the BYU-Idaho inauguration ceremony where his son Henry J. Eyring will be installed as the school’s president.

Jimmer Fredette was in Provo at the BYU Store on Thursday night.

Head BYU football coach Kalani Sitake talked about his team’s preparation for the upcoming rivalry game between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University on Saturday. “I've never seen a team or group of players that want to win so much for their fans,” said Sitake in a BYUtv clip. “And this is one that the fans want, and our players definitely feel it.”

.@kalanifsitake discusses the desire of #BYU fans to beat Utah & how the team is aware of that. #SitakeShow pic.twitter.com/SgMjF7YGGB — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) September 6, 2017

Evie Clair’s father died Thursday night due to stage 4 colon cancer. Evie’s mother, Hillary Abplanalp, said her family has found peace in their situation due to their faith in Jesus Christ. Evie is a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and recently advanced to the final round of the show’s competition. Read the Deseret News story here.

I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!❤️ — Evie Clair (@evieclair) September 8, 2017

Angelina Green, a fellow contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” tweeted words of comfort to Evie on Friday morning.

.@evieclair May u take comfort in knowing that he's resting in the arms of our Lord & you have an angel to watch over u now. I❤️u my friend😔 pic.twitter.com/JhfTvmfH6w — Angelina Green (@angiegreen) September 8, 2017

Donny Osmond posted a photo of himself and his wife, Debbie, for throwback Thursday.

#TBT to when Debbie & I rocked the same hairdo. Debbie looks absolutely beautiful. As for me...the #80s clearly got the best of me. 😉 pic.twitter.com/MDDMc3rx30 — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) September 7, 2017

Al Fox Carraway was recorded at KSL’s Studio 5. The segment will air Monday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m.

LOOK MA -I'M ON TV!



Airing Sept. 11 @ 11am - studio 5 pic.twitter.com/DlAco85a3W — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) September 7, 2017

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf's Facebook account shared his recent experience visiting Houston and offered words of comfort to those in the area.

I have just left the Houston, Texas area, where floods caused by Hurricane Harvey have caused catastrophic loss. Though... Posted by Dieter F Uchtdorf on Sunday, September 3, 2017

Elder M. Russell Ballard's Twitter account posted his testimony of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

There is a Savior and Redeemer, even Jesus Christ, who passed the same way we are. He broke the bands of death and brought the Resurrection. — M. Russell Ballard (@BallardMRussell) September 3, 2017

Elder Gary E. Stevenson visited with the Archbishop of French Polynesia this week.

While in Tahiti recently, I was honored to meet with the Archbishop of French Polynesia and donate food to Catholic Community Services. pic.twitter.com/Cv7R8ViB55 — Gary E. Stevenson (@StevensonGaryE) September 2, 2017

Elder Robert D. Hales's Facebook account encouraged others to walk in the light and to keep an eternal perspective.

Do you remember being afraid of the dark when you were a child? When you became frightened, you probably turned on the... Posted by Robert D Hales on Friday, September 1, 2017

Elder David A. Bednar will be speaking in a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, Sept. 10. The devotional will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, reported the Deseret News.

