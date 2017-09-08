It’s a work in progress and it’s a process that you have to go through.

PROVO — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t put a whole lot of stock in making declarations or judgements early in a season.

As such, things are still coming together for 23rd-ranked Utah (1-0) and BYU (1-1) entering Saturday’s game (8:15 p.m., ESPN2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“You don’t gain true perspective ’til midseason,” Whittingham said. “That goes for us as well. We don’t know who we are yet.”

In the meantime, he explained, you just continue to work on your weaknesses, try to improve, and seek to get the right people on the field — find out who the playmakers are.

“It’s a work in progress and it’s a process that you have to go through,” Whittingham said.

IT’S BEEN AWHILE: Saturday’s game will be the first in almost four years — 1,449 days to be exact — pitting BYU and Utah in Provo.

"There are very few of our guys that have been in the stadium,” Whittingham said. “But I don't think it will have a big bearing on the game. It is just business as usual."

FUTURE MEETINGS: Utah is scheduled to face BYU each season through 2022. Next year’s game at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for Nov. 24. The four other meetings are set for early in the season — Aug. 29, 2019 at BYU; Sept. 5, 2020 at Utah; Sept. 11, 2021 at BYU; and Sept. 3, 2022 at Utah.

EXTRA POINTS: The least expensive tickets for the game at StubHub were going for $66 as of Friday afternoon ... It’ll be a Utah County homecoming for senior kicker Matt Gay. The Orem High product played soccer for UVU in 2014 and 2016 ... Senior linebacker Sunia Tauteoli, who led the Utes with 10 tackles last week, has now reached double-figures three times in his career.