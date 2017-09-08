Opening weekend of college football was one to remember. Are we expecting more to come throughout the season? Can Week 2 live up to the same hype as last week? We'll find out this Saturday. Here are my picks. Send us your picks and play our Grid Picks for free.

No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 2 Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

This is another crucial game for both teams that could give either team the edge in making the top four in the college football playoffs.

On Aug. 31, the Buckeyes struggled in the first half before dominating in the second half in their 49-21 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. Other than their quarterback J.T. Barrett, who threw for three touchdowns that night, the Buckeyes saw the emergence of freshman star J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 181 yards in 29 carries.

In the post-Bob Stoops era, the Sooners are coming off an outstanding offense performance in their 56-7 victory over UTEP. Now first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and returning starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will be tested against Ohio State’s defense. We might have a shootout between Barrett and Mayfield on our hands.

Utah at BYU, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

A rivalry game has resurrected in Provo. BYU will have a chance to bounce back after being shut out by LSU last Saturday. The Cougars struggled offensively against the Tigers. The Utes, however, are coming off a 37-16 victory over North Dakota on Aug. 31. Tyler Huntley looked comfortable and confident in his first career start, finishing the game with three total touchdowns.

“I know BYU is a good team, but LSU is a better team, and we’re ready to play, and I expect them to come out and play this game,” Huntley said.

Upset alert: No. 14 Stanford at No. 6 USC, 6:30 p.m., FOX

This Pac-12 rivalry game is on upset alert because it could go either way.

With the hype of Heisman hopeful Sam Darnold, we were expecting USC to put on a clinic against Western Michigan. Well, it didn’t turn out that way. The Trojans did defeat the Broncos 49-31 last Saturday, but in an uninteresting fashion, cutting it close in the first three quarters before dominating in the fourth.

Darnold finished the game with 289 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Broncos: not the numbers you want for a Heisman contender.

Now comes USC's northern rival Stanford. Despite the Trojans being undefeated at home under head coach Clay Helton, USC is winless against Stanford. According to ESPN, the Cardinals have a 60 percent chance to win, even though USC is ranked higher and the game is at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Yet the Cardinals beating the Trojans could be a bigger upset, since it’s on the road and the Trojans are No. 6 in the polls. The victory would likely result in the Cardinals moving up into the top 10 while the Trojans fell out of the top 10. You tell me which one is a bigger upset.