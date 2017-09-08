PROVO — When asked if there really is a good time to play a passionate non-conference game like Saturday’s contest at BYU, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged he didn’t really have an answer.

"You just play them as they unfold, as your schedule dictates. So, we don't have a lot of control over it right now,” he said. “I think given the circumstances — with the conference we are in and the situation with the two schools — I think it fits best right where we are at.”

For the Utes, this year’s Rivalry Game comes after a season-opening 37-16 win over defending Big Sky Conference champion North Dakota. The game marked the starting debut of quarterback Tyler Huntley, a revamped offense under new coordinator Troy Taylor, and replacements for 16 players that wound up in NFL camps.

“It was mixed a bag,” said Whittingham, who added that the Utes would make corrections and be ready for the next game.

Nine days later, it’s here.

Five storylines to watch:

1. Huntley’s second game

What’s next for Huntley? After passing for 227 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 70 and two scores against North Dakota, Huntley is slated to make his second collegiate start.

“He will keep accelerating,” predicts running back Zack Moss, who was a high school teammate of Huntley in Florida.

Huntley insists he had no nerves playing in last week’s opener.

“I just had to adjust at the beginning and start playing from there.”

2. The new scheme on offense

Utah racked up 499 yards of total offense in its first game with Taylor calling the shots as coordinator. The Utes racked up 27 first downs and scored on all seven trips inside the red zone. Individual standouts included Huntley, Moss (128 yards rushing) and wide receiver Darren Carrington II (10 receptions).

“We have a lot of weapons,” Carrington II said. “I think defenses are going to have to pick their poison when they play us.”

3. Cutting down on penalties

Utah drew a lot of attention last week at Rice-Eccles Stadium . . . from the officials. The Utes were penalized 11 times for 139 yards. North Dakota, by comparison, drew just five flags for 45 yards.

“We had far too many penalties and that was probably the biggest disappointment,” Whittingham said. “We have to play smarter and more disciplined football than we did on Thursday night."

Whittingham noted that a majority of Utah’s penalties came on offense.

4. Sacks and takeaways

Utah’s defense got the job done against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were limited to 51 yards rushing and 12 first downs. However, the Utes were disappointed to net just one sack (by John Penisini) and a single takeaway (an interception by Julian Blackmon).

“There were a few mistakes made and a lot of credit to North Dakota,” said safety Chase Hansen. “But we are going to face better teams. We just have to look at the film and make adjustments.”

5. Friend and foe, sort of

There’s a different tone to the Rivalry Game since former Utah assistant Kalani Sitake has become head coach at BYU.

"I consider Kalani a close friend, I've said that many times. I've spent time with him in the offseason, which has certainly put a different feel on the game for me as far as that goes,” Whittingham said. “But as far as the players, it is a big game and the players are intense just like every week."