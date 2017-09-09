With these stormy periods in the weather, we are going to run out of revenue — and quickly. With Harvey, and now Irma, we will run up a super-big bill, and many people will not get helped because of debt limits and members of Congress who are very inflexible on changing their tune about debt. Part of our problems is that big businesses outsource U.S. jobs and have kept the USA under a heavy debt load and stopped our people from growing. Even if they paid our people here higher wages to make these products, those same people would be earning enough money to pay more taxes and still buy these products because they would have the funds to do so. We need big companies to have all their work done in the USA by our residents/citizens. We need this to be done now, or two years ago.

David Hall

Roy