The article "BYU Students Challenge U. Students to Pause Rivalries, Unite on Climate Change" published Aug. 13 was very uplifting. For me, this action has actually restored hope that there may be a way to forge cooperative effort towards acknowledging the reality of climate change. The strategy (including the purple flowers and shirts indicating that this issue affects all people, regardless of red/blue political persuasions) is clever, creative and, best of all, student-driven. It should be a model for the nation.

Commendations to the BYU students. Let the feud stay in the stadium but let us unite in our commitment to the health of our planet.

Elise Lazar

Salt Lake City