The BYU-Utah football rivalry historically has been among the most intense and exciting in the nation. The last-minute exhilaration through the years is hard to forget.

What football fan doesn’t remember Ryan Kaneshiro’s last-second field-goal attempt bouncing off the upright and sealing a BYU win in 1998, or Utah’s overtime victory in 2005? BYU fans will forever remember Jonny Harline’s catch for the win in 2006, and Ute fans can’t forget how Brandon Burton blocked a last-second field goal to give Utah the win in 2010.

Off the field, however, the rivalry has at times been less than fun. Tempers have flared, along with fights and vandalism. At times, even the players have behaved badly. A lot of people, it seems, forget that — at its most basic level — this is a game involving a ball, not life and death.

The rivalry continues today when both teams meet in Provo. Some say the game isn’t what it used to be. Utah is in the Pac-12 and BYU is an independent. Because of this, the game has to be scheduled early in the season before conference games begin. A Utah loss wouldn’t affect Utah’s chances to win its conference, nor would a BYU loss make it impossible for BYU to become bowl eligible.

Traditionally, the rivalry game came at the end of the season. It was as much associated with crisp autumn days and occasional snowstorms as is Thanksgiving. When both teams played in the same conference, the game sometimes had a bearing on the conference championship.

Not so, now. That outward magic and consequence is gone, but in the hearts of fans the game stands for much more than what is obvious.

Despite all that, too many fans miss the real opportunity the game holds: the chance to show the rest of the nation how an intense rivalry can exist within the spirit of true sportsmanship.

Take away all the games and you get a better sense of the value the University of Utah and Brigham Young University provide to the local economy, the education level of Wasatch Front residents and the cultural amenities both schools provide. Each provides the research to spin off successful startup ventures. The U. continually ranks at or near the top in terms of commercializing technology innovations, just as BYU’s business and accounting schools continually rank among the top in the nation.

Fans of both teams have much reason to celebrate each other.

We’re not naïve enough to suggest those fans approach today’s game with a diminishment of passion. There is too much history and pride on the line for that. But we do suggest that the game be seen in the context of two great schools that account for so much of what makes life enjoyable in Utah. Their decision to keep playing each other ought to be interpreted as a recognition of that.