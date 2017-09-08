THE BASICS

No. 23 Utah (1-0, 0-0) at BYU (1-1, 0-0)

Kickoff: SATURDAY, 8:15 p.m. MT

LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)

Natural grass

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 700AM and KSL 1160AM

Tickets: BYU ticket office

Mass transit: Ride UTA to BYU Football

Parking: map

Live stream: WatchESPN

Series: Utes lead 59-34-4 (according to Utah) or 56-31-4 (according to BYU)

Weather: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 70s.

THE STAKES

For Utah … The Utes are seeking a seventh consecutive victory over BYU. They’re 22-1 in non-conference play since becoming a member of the Pac-12 in 2011. Over the past four seasons, Utah has a perfect 16-0 record in games outside the conference.

For BYU ... The Cougar offense is coming off one of its worst offensive performances ever in a 27-0 loss to Louisiana State. Aside from trying to rebound from that abysmal performance, the Cougars are looking to end a six-game losing streak to Utah.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … Although five of the last six meetings in the hotly-contested series have been decided by a touchdown or less, the Utes have outscored the Cougars 74-23 over the past two games in Provo.

For BYU ... The Cougars are 2-4 in their last six games at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Utah, dating back to 2003. Over the past eight games, the Utes have dominated the turnover margin — 28-12.

THE EDGE

Utah will win if ... The Utes are able to capitalize on their depth and speed. The program has made great strides in both areas since becoming part of a Power 5 conference. Hopes of running away this week likely hinge on the ability of Utah’s offense to take a step forward.

BYU will win if ... The Cougars figure out a way to put together consistent scoring drives by getting in favorable situations on third down and containing Ute playmakers like quarterback Tyler Huntley, running back Zach Moss and wide receiver Darren Carrington II.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TYLER HUNTLEY, Utah quarterback: Now comes the encore for the sophomore. After directing the Utes to 499 yards of total offense in his debut as the starter, Huntley takes his act from the friendly confines of Rice-Eccles Stadium to a hostile environment at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It’ll be interesting to see how the young QB from Florida responds.

TANNER MANGUM, BYU quarterback: After a couple of uninspiring performances this season, it’s important for Mangum to play poised, make good decisions and throw accurately. He’ll also need plenty of help from his offensive line, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’S O-LINE VS. UTAH’S D-LINE: A determining factor could very well be the pressure (or lack thereof) applied to BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum. The Cougars have four returning starters on their offensive line. They’ll combat a Utah defensive line featuring seniors Kylie Fitts, Lowell Lotulelei and Filipo Mokofisi.

QUOTABLE

"This game is its own entity. It almost doesn't matter what happened prior to this game. It is always a battle and is always a close game down to the wire, or at least the majority of the time, and regardless of what has happened in the past, the records of the teams, who is ranked, who is not ranked, it tends to bring out the best in both teams."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

utah Press Conference https://t.co/cShgdl4V0T — Peter Holland Jr (@With_Da_Scoop) September 4, 2017

"Regardless of how the teams are doing in the season, the game has been pretty close in the last decade. People keep saying to treat it just like another game but it’s not. They are 40 miles up north and there are a lot of connections between the two teams. You just try to play it knowing our strengths. It's going to be a packed house. We are excited to be home."

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

Both teams return to action with home games on Saturday, Sept. 16. Utah plays host to San Jose State, while BYU takes on Wisconsin in Provo.

THE SCHEDULES

BYU

(All times Mountain)

Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 26 — PORTLAND STATE W, 20-6

Sept. 2 — vs. Louisiana State L, 27-0

Sept. 9 — UTAH, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 16 — WISCONSIN, 1:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

Sept. 29 — at Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Oct. 6 — BOISE STATE, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14 — at Mississippi State, TBA

Oct. 21 — at East Carolina, TBA

Oct. 28 — SAN JOSE STATE, TBA

Nov. 4 — at Fresno State, TBA

Nov. 10 — at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 18 — UMASS, 1 p.m. (BYUtv)

Nov. 25 — at Hawaii, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Utah

(All times Mountain)

Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 31 — NORTH DAKOTA W, 37-16

Sept. 9 — at BYU, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 16 — SAN JOSE STATE, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 22 — at Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Oct. 7 — STANFORD, TBD

Oct. 14 — at USC, TBD

Oct. 21 — ARIZONA STATE, TBD

Oct. 28 — at Oregon, TBD

Nov. 3 — UCLA, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Nov. 11 — WASHINGTON STATE, TBD

Nov. 18 — at Washington, TBD

Nov. 25 — COLORADO, TBD