Elder Quentin L. Cook celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Last year, the Deseret News published a series of birthday quizzes for each of the members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Take this quiz to see how much you know about Elder Quentin L. Cook.

Other general authority birthday quizzes:

How much do you know about President Thomas S. Monson?

How much do you know about President Dieter F. Uchtdorf?

How much do you know about President Henry B. Eyring?

How much do you know about President Russell M. Nelson?

How much do you know about Elder Dallin H. Oaks?

How much do you know about Elder M. Russell Ballard?

How much do you know about Elder Robert D. Hales?

How much do you know about Elder Jeffrey R. Holland?

How much do you know about Elder David A. Bednar?

How much do you know about Elder D. Todd Christofferson?

How much do you know about Elder Neil L. Andersen?

How much do you know about Elder Ronald A. Rasband?

How much do you know about Elder Gary E. Stevenson?

How much do you know about Elder Dale G. Renlund?

Email: mjones@deseretdigital.com