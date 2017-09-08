MAGNA — A 30-year-old man was in extremely critical condition after being stabbed multiple times outside a gas station Friday.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was stabbed about noon in the parking lot of a gas station at 7210 W. 3500 South.

Following the stabbing, the alleged attacker got into a maroon or purple PT Cruiser and drove west on 3500 South, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Based on preliminary investigation, Lohrke said detectives believe the incident may be gang-related.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

— Pat Reavy