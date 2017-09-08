With a full season under his belt and a new state-of-the-art weight room at his disposal, Utah Valley University men's basketball head strength and conditioning coach Randy Towner is implementing new methods of training to take the program's players to new heights.

Towner joined the Wolverines in August of 2016 after working as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Utah. He now enters his second season with the Wolverines and recently enjoyed his first full offseason working out with the players in a new strength and conditioning center that he helped design.

The new Travis Hansen Strength and Conditioning Center is housed inside the newly-minted NUVI Basketball Center. It is roughly 1,300 square feet and has direct access to the basketball court. The room has custom made 9-foot high racks, dumbbells up to 125 pounds and an array of power and conditioning tools. The room opens up directly to the Ryan Toolson practice court.

"The new facility has given our team the ability to train in ways that were never available to us before," said Towner. "Coach Pope was phenomenal in giving me the opportunity to design it. I got everything I wanted in here. It's the perfect room as you don't have to worry about space because you have access right out onto the court. We're able to open things up and get right out on the floor. It's loaded with state-of-the-art equipment. Our guys are using it to its fullest potential."

Towner notes that the team faced numerous challenges when he took the job last fall because the players didn't have their own place to work out. The team was using five different locations for strength training work, and Towner says the new facility has given the players the opportunity to come together.

"The space has given our players the opportunity to really open up," said Towner. "It has become their own now. They pump music, get fired up and have fun with the workouts. It has allowed them to express themselves more, which is a lot of fun to see. It's great getting these guys together on the same page and growing as a team."

Head coach Mark Pope has pushed Towner to help his players become stronger in a number of ways, including strength, agility, overall health and team unity. Pope says the results are noticeable and that he has put a lot of responsibility on Towner to help his players become mentally tough and to grow in team unity.

"The impact that coach Towner has had on our program is extraordinary," said Pope. "He is helping our guys get bigger, faster, stronger and has been proficient in helping our players stay injury free."

Towner has implemented a myriad of new strength training strategies with a number of physical challenges where the players compete as both individuals and as a team to earn points. The competitions include weight lifts, vertical leaps, sled pushes, tire flips and 225-pound track bar lifts.

"Randy (Towner) has made our bodies bigger and stronger," said Utah Valley senior forward Zach Nelson. "We're also a lot faster than we used to be and we get up and down the court a lot quicker."

The second-year strength coach has also applied some power development phases to the student-athletes regime, along with a system to track and monitor the load that each student-athlete is currently facing.

"Coach and I get together numerous times a week to talk about each player's progress and to make sure the guys are progressing toward the season," said Towner. "We've already noticed that our guys are in a lot better shape."

Another noticeable difference since Towner has joined the team has been the decline of injuries. Prior to his arrival, the team suffered three season-ending injuries and 80-plus missed games due to various setbacks. Last season, with Towner's help, the team had players miss just eight total games due to injury.

"That was great to see," said Towner. "I'll take those numbers again this season. A lot of it has to do with our players pushing themselves to get ready for the season. They have better conditioning numbers and are working really hard to be prepared. They are stronger and are mentally tougher. The guys didn't quite know how far to push their bodies in the past and they have found that they can push themselves further."

Towner says that he's trying to develop a strong strength training culture for UVU men's basketball and that he's already seeing the fruits of his efforts. He says that the best part of his job is watching the student-athletes reach their goals.

"When a guy makes an and one and then comes up flexing, that is pretty cool," said Towner. "They feel good and you see the development that they have made. It's seeing the guys achieve their success that is most rewarding."

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.