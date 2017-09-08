Hurricane Irma’s inching closer to Florida’s southeastern coast and will likely make landfall by the end of the weekend.

But that’s only part of the story. As USA Today reported, Hurricanes Jose and Katia are already on track to hit the southern United States this weekend.

Irma, a Category 4 storm, will strike Florida probably early Sunday, where as Hurricane Jose will follow up right after. And Hurricane Katia will likely make landfall on Saturday in Mexico, USA Today reported.

“Jose joined Irma in reaching 150 mph winds Friday, the first time on record the Atlantic has seen two storms that intense at same time,” according to USA Today.

Social media users tweeted GIFs on Thursday that offered a glimpse of how these storms look in comparison.

Here’s Jose and Irma:

Hurricane Jose now upgraded to Cat 3 storm with 120mph winds. Right in front of it is Cat. 5 Hurricane Irma, 175mph. https://t.co/UsNMhdpAg3 pic.twitter.com/FnyY2jP736 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 7, 2017

GFS model each hour shows progress of Hurricane #Irma over the next 3-days -- note Hurricane Jose (also Category 4) well behind. pic.twitter.com/Kg6KZHSzOB — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 8, 2017

And here are all three storms:

From left-to-right: Katia, Irma, and Jose.

Collectively, this is the most active (strength + size) the Atlantic has been in recorded history pic.twitter.com/J6IDyoycon — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 8, 2017

3 hurricanes threatening land simultaneously in the W Atlantic Basin. Never seen anything like this in the modern record #Irma #Jose #Katia pic.twitter.com/fSHHKxxmzk — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) September 7, 2017

Business Insider similarly highlighted a “striking” image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which shows all three storms swirling on the Earth, as seen from space.

As you can imagine, people are trying to get out Florida as soon as possible before the storms strike.

Aviation researcher Jason Rabinowitz tweeted out an image that shows how many flights are trying to fly around the state right now.

There is an incredible amount of aircraft over Florida right now.



Anyone with access to an aircraft to evacuate from #Irma is doing so now. pic.twitter.com/CeNZOZB8IH — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 8, 2017