SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, voted against a package Friday to provide more than $15 billion in disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey victims, raise the debt ceiling and fund the government for three months.

Utah's other two Republican House members, Reps. Rob Bishop and Mia Love, voted for the bill, which passed 316-90. All the no votes came from Republicans.

"This wasn’t a vote for hurricane relief. I already voted for emergency funding on Wednesday. I voted no because we once again have abandoned our military and failed to address our national debt," Stewart said in a statement.

Love said her thoughts were with the millions of people whose lives were turned upside down by Harvey as she cast her vote.

"But I am frustrated by the way the House of Representatives was dragged into the D.C. swamp by the Senate in order to deliver that assistance," she said.

Love said the bill was the result of a "disgraceful" process where people in desperate need were used as pawns to extend the debt debate until December. She said it's an example of why she's sponsoring her one-subject-at-a-time bill and working with colleagues in the House to get it moved to the Senate.

President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the spending package, which emerged from a deal he made with Democrats earlier this week. The Senate passed it Thursday, 80-17.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, voted against the legislation, saying that tying the debt limit to disaster relief is a "disgraceful process."

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he voted for the package because aid for ravaged communities should not be political. But he said the agreement Trump struck with Democrats was not a good or responsible deal.