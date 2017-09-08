The University of Utah and BYU will once again face off this weekend in yet another rivalry game.

To say that the rivalry has left an effect on people’s personal lives would be an understatement.

The Deseret News recently asked readers to submit their favorite story about the BYU-Utah rivalry game. We collected multiple responses, some heartwarming, others funny.

Read the responses below:

Dressing up the roof “My mother is a die-hard of all die-hard BYU fans and absolutely cannot stand the U of U. She is also one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She had my dad put a large wooden ‘Y’ on the top of our garage with blue lights that she could light up for each game for good luck. Well, it was April Fool's day and I thought I would be funny so I switched out all of the blue lights for red ones. When she got home I have never seen a more terrifying sight. If looks could kill, I would have been dead on the spot. This sweet, innocent lady absolutely rampaged. She pointed at the roof and screamed ‘If those aren't down in five minutes, you are done! How dare you put those disgusting things on my roof! Get them down, now!" She didn't talk to me for three days afterward.”

Wife and husband, on opposite sides of the rivalry, make a deal

“My wife and I find ourselves on different sides of the rivalry. We were recently engaged for the 2007 game (4th and 17). I was in the BYU Marching Band. We agreed before the game that there would be no gloating … didn't want to derail the engagement. Whoever won couldn't say anything to the other for at least a week. I left my apartment in my marching band uniform and went to the game.

"After the amazing finish, I was pumped walking all the way back. I was glad I had the whole drive up to Davis County to be excited before I'd have to calm down and try to forget the game to spend time with my fiance. Well, I walked in my apartment and low-and-behold — my best friend/roommate's dad drove her down to watch the game with them. There I was, right after the game ended, still wired, and wearing my BYU marching band uniform … and I couldn't say a word! I still remember walking to the stadium together to watch the 2009 game — now seven months pregnant — both in our team colors.

"Waiting for a light we overheard a dad behind us tell his son, ‘And that's why you don't marry a Ute fan.’ We loved it! Four children later (two declared BYU fans, one Ute/Aggie, and one undecided). I'm still anxiously looking forward to my children actually seeing BYU beat Utah! Hopefully this year!”

This couple’s baby was born on rivalry day “When my husband, Chris, was accepted into a medical residency program at the University of Utah, we both knew deep down that our lives were about to become a little more purple, both of us being true blue loyalists from our undergrad days. In our second year living less than a mile from the University of Utah campus, Chris splurged and used a sizable portion of our meager residency salary to purchase three University of Utah student all sports passes — the sole reason being to have guaranteed tickets to the Utah vs. BYU football game that year for the afternoon of Sept. 10. Unfortunately, the stars were not aligned in his favor. By the time Sept. 10 came around I was a ripe 38 weeks pregnant. You can tell where this is going. "I started having contractions after Chris left with his two brothers for their long-awaited blood battle in the MUSS. They were three impossible-to-miss blue T-shirts in a sea of fanatic jeering red. He became friends with the students around him as they shared (mostly) friendly banter. In the heat of the battle, I called Chris from the hospital at halftime; ‘They are admitting me into the labor and delivery unit — no pressure, but if you want to share this baby — you might want to get here soon.’ But, no pressure. Chris ran out of the cheering stands at halftime and shouted ‘My wife is having a baby!’ A couple of Ute fans congratulated him, a cordial gesture — in the thick of the heated 14-13 for Utah score. He ran into the parking lot just in time to see the TRAX train pulling out of the station, so he waved a car down. Out of breath from running, he told the driver his story and asked for a ride to the hospital. She smiled and immediately agreed to help. Her name was Martha, and she, in her red shirt, drove Chris in his blue shirt right to the front door of the University of Utah hospital where his wife was delivering a baby and wished him — 'and his Cougars' — good luck. "Chris made it to the delivery room with time to spare, hugged his laboring wife and asked the nurses to please turn the game on. (At least he has his priorities straight). The nurses were more than happy to let us watch the heroic fall of BYU that day in their loss to the Utes — 20-19. The game was over around 9:30 p.m. and the doctor was there to deliver shortly after. (He too had been witnessing the rivalry game.) Our baby boy was born minutes before midnight — forever memorializing the date, the football game, and the fall of the Cougars. "Sure, our story could have been better if Taysom had shaken one more tackle and given us the victory we hoped for. But in the end our new son — Jay Taysom Sitaki Cougar Blue Ricks — will forever be the reason why we as BYU alumni were rejoicing and celebrating with the MUSS, Martha, and the many University of Utah loyalists in the hospital that night — no matter the final score. "Note to the reader: We did not really name our son Jay Taysom Sitaki Cougar Blue Ricks. Although it would have been a very honorable name.”

The BYU hater

“My story is quite simple. I moved to Utah without knowledge of either school — other than that they existed. A guy I worked with, named Bruce … was so overbearing in his irrational support of the Y that I became a BYU hater and have stayed one for the past several decades. I regularly bond with other haters of BYU and find them to be exceptionally good folks. If Utah wins, there is blessed near silence from those other people, if they happen to win, it is a year of outrageous comments about superiority — sports, morality, and otherwise.”

Brotherly love “Sharing this game with my Utah cheering brother. This will be our first rivalry game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Feeling the power and energy of 64,000 fans. How fun to share this game with him and his wife. Go Cougars.”

15-year-old celebrates ‘incredible’ game

“My all-time favorite memory with the BYU-Utah Rivalry Game comes down to 2005, the year a back-up rose to the occasion and shocked everyone in the stadium. Yes — even Utah fans. I remember the week before when the Utes played New Mexico at home in what was an ugly loss. To make matters worse, we lost our starter in Brian Johnson and were left wondering if we were even going to beat BYU the next week. Brett Ratliff was named starter and I got to admit, I was nervous. But, like any loyal fan, I still went to the game and cheered on my Utes.

"As a 15-year die-hard fan, I wore my face paint and makeshift Utah helmet. I stood out like a sore thumb. I thought there were going to be a lot of fans making fun of me, but they didn't have much to say, considering we were up 24-3 at halftime, thanks to the help of Ratliff's TD run and two touchdown passes. At that time of complacency in the second half, the Cougars came roaring back to tie the game, which kicked off the first-ever overtime game between the two schools. I'll never forget the moment of ditching my nose-bleed seats and walking down to an empty seat I was eyeing down on the fourth row.

"Fortunately, I was small enough that I could squeeze my way in and no one would have noticed. It was at that time that I witnessed the first play of overtime: Ratliff pass down the middle to Travis LaTendresse for the 25-yard touchdown. 41-34. It was then when John Beck's failed 4th and field goal attempt fell short in the back of the end zone that I realized we had just beat BYU, and the celebration ensued. I remember high-fiving running-back Quinton Ganther (the man with the thunderous hit earlier in the game) and getting a glove (which I still have to this day) from offensive lineman, Jesse Boone.

"All the Ute players had the biggest smiles on their face, and we celebrated this victory to the max! It was a moment in which I, as a young 15-year old, was able to bask in and realize how incredible of a game that truly was. I will never forget it. For that reason, along with many others, I am proud to be a Utah man! Go Utes!”

BYU fans switch sides “During a not-too distant season, I attended all the BYU home games with my aging father. As we cheered the Cougars wins and moaned the loss, I noticed three college-age ‘BYU fans’ sitting a few rows below us for each game. They seemed like normal BYU fans — cheering for the team, booing refs over bad calls, dressed in BYU gear and even munching down on Cougar Tails. "At the end of the season, we prepared for our game day ritual for the Holy War in LaVell Edwards Stadium. When we arrived and settled into our seat, something seemed out of place. Where the three BYU fans normally sat were three college-aged Ute fans decked out head to toe in Ute gear, including Ute hair, painted faces and everything red. I confess that I was a bit ticked that they somehow swindled those tickets away from BYU fans. "To my surprise during opening kick off, they turned to taunt the fans behind them and revealed that they were the same three BYU fans from all the games before. I asked what had happened. ‘Oh, we are Ute fans through and through but these seats are our wives parents seats and the only way they would let us have them for this game was if we would attend all the other previous home games dressed in BYU gear and cheer for the Cougs!’ They cheered loud and proud as the Utes took a late lead. "However, the look on their faces when the Cougs drove down with time running out and won was priceless.”

Watching from home and becoming a fan

“It all happened on the Sept. 2, 2016. All of my family have been BYU fans, but I was never too passionate about it (I am just 16 years old). Then last year on a beautiful September afternoon I heard that the 'Holy War' was on. I didn't have anything better to do, so I casually flipped on the television.

"I watched as BYU trotted out onto the field for their opening drive. I watched as Taysom threw a pass that was bobbled into the hands of a Ute cornerback. I watched as the ball was returned for a pick-six. I yelled my fury. A fan was born. When Mitch Juergens threw a fake field goal pass to Kaufusi I jumped up and down. I cheered as Taysom ran in to the touchdown making the score 13-6! I could not believe all that I had been missing out for the past 15 years. I watched with my sweaty hands on my knees, as Hill & Co. marched slowly but purposefully down the field. Taysom ran into the end zone. Score 19-20.

"Rice-Eccles was silent. I let out moans of despair as Taysom was grounded a yard short of the victory. A fan had truly been born.”

Roommate rivalry “I have always been a Utah fan since as far back as I can remember, but I decided to go to school at BYU. While attending BYU I continued to be an avid supporter of my Utes especially during rivalry week. In the week leading up to the game, I would dress from head to toe in red Ute apparel while I attended my classes. I did get some nervous looks from fellow students as I walked past the Saran-wrapped statues on campus, but I wasn’t heckled too much since my first two years at BYU coincided with Urban Meyer’s tenure at the U. "My senior year at BYU was a little different because the BYU faithful actually had some hope that they might win especially after Brian Johnson went down with an injury the week before the game. I filled my apartment window with ‘Declaw the Cougs’ posters and my BYU roommates would counter by removing the posters and replacing them with their BYU flag. We went back and forth all week with various decorations and I think we all enjoyed an enhanced rivalry experience from the good-natured competition in decorating our apartment. "Eventually I went away happy with the Utes winning the game in overtime. I continued to wear my red Utes apparel frequently throughout the rest of my time at BYU. I wore red so often that on my last day of work in Provo my friends at work (all students at BYU) all showed up wearing red. It was a touching tribute to their token Ute friend.”

This woman broke tradition, and her grandfather made her a Ute fan

"As a counter to a tradition of the women in my family (mom, grandma, aunts, cousins), which always seemed to fall on the weekend of the game, the men would all go to the BYU-Utah game. The first year was 1996, I was 10, and we had about 15 in the group that year. Of those, only my grandpa was a fan of the U. I ended up seated next to him. I remember it being really cold, and you could see the stream coming of the players. We had great seats back then. The entire time Grandpa talked to me about the game, the players he was excited to watch (for example, Chris Fuamatu-Ma'afala), his time playing for Utah in the 50s, and how Ron McBride was changing the culture at the U. and things were shifting. Even though BYU won handily that day, there was no questioning which colors I would don from that day forward. Clearly, that time next to grandpa Ken was incredibly impactful.

"The next seven rivalry games were one-possession games and featured some of the most notable outcomes in the series history. In my history with the rivalry, far more often they are amazing, close-fought games with incredible highs and crushing lows, in some instances one play to the next. The level of emotion you feel during the game is incredible. I have no doubt all those things combined to make it the event I most look forward to each year as a sports fan. Since 2004, we haven't been able to get tickets together like we used to, but we often still get together as a group to watch it at someone's house. It obviously isn't the same as the atmosphere in the stadium, but how could it be? In the end, it doesn't matter where you watch the game, you can always expect a rollercoaster of emotion that you really just can't find anywhere else.”

The first defeat in a decade “The year was 1988. It was my first year of season tickets for Utah football. I was 28 years old. Since the time I was 11, the Utes had only beaten BYU one time and that was when I was a senior in high school. Only one victory in 17 years. In 1988 BYU came into the the old Rice Stadium, again, as heavy favorites. We had a group of annoying Y fans sitting in front of us who sang ‘Rise and Shout’ incessantly before the game started and for most of the first quarter. It was non-stop singing after the each first down after each favorable play by the Cougars. "Then, a switch was flipped on. Utah's defense and offense caught on fire and began to trounce BYU. It was amazingly invigorating. With about 5 minutes left in the game and Utah holding a 20-plus point lead I was almost in tears. And then it happened — during a quiet time out my buddy Richard who was sitting next to me yelled, ‘Hey — sing your song!" to the BYU fans The entire section of bleachers busted up laughing including the less-inclined-to-rise-or-shout Y fans. I went home, held my young kids and smiled. 30 years later—- I still have my tickets and I still smile when I hear Rise and Shout.”

No laughing matter

“In the early 1970s when BYU was starting to show promise in football, a few of us BYU grads and fans living in the San Jose area had to devise a special way to guarantee that we heard Paul James and KSL broadcast for the BYU daytime games. The plan was — and it generally worked — to call a relative in Utah and have them tune in the football game and put the receiver down by the radio, and then on our end we would hook it up to a speaker system and listen to the game and split the cost of the phone bill.

"One particular important game with BYU playing a Big 5-caliber opponent the only relative that we could get to help us was one of our members grandmother's living in Salt Lake City. We told her what we wanted and where to find the KSL broadcast so she comes on a little bit later and says '... OK I found it and I have it ready for you to but I'm leaving the house now and won't be back for 3 hours so I'll just put the phone here by the radio.... enjoy the game...'

"So she put the phone down and away she went. We turned up the volume and yeah it was a game, OK, but it was Bill Marcroft broadcasting the University of Utah game that particular day. Talk about being frosted. We didn't get to hear that game and we can laugh about it today. But it was no laughing matter on that day for us rabid BYU fans.”

Passing the fandom from one generation to the next “I have been a Utah fan since I was a little kid and my dad would take me to watch Marv Bateman kick. My son-in-law (a University of Utah graduate) has been a Cougar fan for the same reasons I am a Ute. He had instilled the Cougar Fever in his children, but especially his son, my grandson, who is 6 and loves BYU sports, period. This summer I mentioned to my grandson that the game was coming up and it was down in Provo this year and asked him who he thought would win. He told me Utah — I was puzzled and explained again that it was at Lavell Edwards Stadium. He said Utah will win. I could not believe it, since this is a kid that eats, sleeps and breathes BYU. I was so puzzled, I mentioned it to his father. He reminded me, Hudson is 6 years old and has never seen BYU beat Utah.”

Magic happens on an LDS mission

“I served an LDS mission to Montana from December 2005 to December 2007. The during the time I was away, the BYU football team went a combined 22-4 with two MWC championships and two Las Vegas Bowl victories. I missed a lot of good football during those two years but one moment I didn’t miss was John Beck’s game winning pass to Jonny Harline in 2006. I was serving in Plains, Montana, which had a population of about 1,200 at the time. We knocked every door of the town a few miles south, Paradise, the previous week, albeit the town was only six blocks long and three blocks wide, and found some people mildly interested.

"On the day of the game, we decided to follow up on some people we had ran into before going to our dinner appointment. It had just started to steadily snow as we pulled up to a small shack/house. We traipsed through the two feet of snow already on the ground to the door we were greeted by a man sitting outside enjoying some chew. The man was probably in his late 60s and sported a white beard any man would be proud of. His dark chew spit drizzled out of the corners of his mouth as we tried to share our message with him. He said he liked the choir that belongs to our church and that he enjoys listening to them on the Sunday mornings. He also said that he really likes the woman on the radio every morning, Amanda Dickson, and that she’s ‘really sharp.’ I thought he was just another crazy old mountain man and that he didn’t know what he was talking about, but I knew Amanda Dickson’s name from listening to her as my dad drove me to school in the mornings growing up. I asked him how he knew her to clarify what he was saying. He said that he picks up the radio station out of Salt Lake City on his little radio inside.

My heart started pounding as I carefully pieced together what I had just heard. If he listens to Music and the Spoken Word and Amanda Dickson on the radio, gets KSL. If he gets KSL on the radio, he gets BYU football and the game is on right now!

"I calmly commented on how amazing his radio is and asked if he could show it to me so I could see how it works. We went inside his home, which was smaller than our apartment was, and he turned on his magical radio just as Bret Casteel scored to put the Utes up with two minutes to play. I asked the man if we could listen to the rest of the game. He didn’t mind. My companion and I half-heartedly chatted with him in between plays about his beliefs, family, and how he worked for the railroad for 40 years. As it came down to the final play of the game, I was as nervous as ever. I listened intently to Greg Wrubell’s now-famous play-by-play radio call of Beck’s pass to Harline. When Wrubell screamed, “Caught for the touchdown! Caught for the touchdown! Caught for the touchdown!” I threw both of my arms into the air and cheered 'Yes!'

"My companion laughed at me and I’m not sure the old man knew what to do or what was going on, but I didn’t care — the Cougs had won. We quickly thanked the man and left in a hurry because we were late to dinner. As we drove away I wondered if that really just happened. Did that house just pop up out of nowhere? Is the radio signal always that clear? Did I just hear the Cougs beat Utah in a small shack, with a strange man, in the middle-of-no-where, Montana? It was truly a blessing, and as Austin Collie would declare a year later, ‘Magic happens.’”