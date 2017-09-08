The Church issued the following statement on the Mexico earthquake, which occurred Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

"With the rest of the world, we are deeply concerned about the many natural disasters that have occurred around the globe in recent weeks," said Church spokesman Eric Hawkins. "Last night's earthquake in Mexico affected thousands of people, and we pray for their safety and wellbeing.

"Two missions of the Church were directly impacted (the Mexico Tuxtla Gutierrez and Mexico Oaxaca Missions) and the quake was felt throughout a much larger region. We have confirmed that all missionaries are safe and well. The condition of other Church facilities and the earthquake's impact to other members are unknown at this time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

rmorgenegg@desnews.com