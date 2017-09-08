UINTAH, Weber County — A downed power line is being blamed as the cause of the Uintah Fire that destroyed six structures, including at least three primary homes this week.

Weber County announced in a tweet on Friday that a power line sparked the 619-acre wildfire. Additional information was expected to be released at a later time.

The fire started Tuesday morning and quickly spread out of control due to strong winds in Weber Canyon. At its peak, more than 900 residents were evacuated from the Uintah Highlands neighborhood.

The last evacuation order was lifted at 7 p.m. Thursday.

By Friday morning, the fire was 85 percent contained. Ten engines and 50 firefighters were assigned to battle the wildfire on Friday. Weber County said there were hot spots and areas of smoldering that needed attention, but the fire behavior on Friday was expected to be "minimal."

County officials asked the public to stay out of the Uintah Highlands neighborhood unless they live there.