PROVO — For BYU, it’s been eight long years since it has enjoyed a victory over archrival Utah.

On Nov. 28, 2009, the Cougars edged the Utes 26-23 in overtime as Max Hall connected on a game-winning touchdown pass to Andrew George.

Since then, BYU has lost in almost every conceivable way to Utah, including a last-second blocked field goal in 2010; a last-second missed field goal in 2012; a bizarre 35-28 setback in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2015 when Utah jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to five Cougar turnovers; and a one-point defeat last season in Salt Lake City as Taysom Hill’s potential game-winning two-point conversion fell short.

In all, six consecutive losses.

In the first game at LaVell Edwards Stadium between the two programs in four years, BYU is facing a major challenge.

Here are five storylines to watch:

1. The streak

While BYU’s six-game losing streak against Utah has received a lot of attention this week, Kalani Sitake isn’t worried about the past.

His memory only goes back to last week, when the Cougars were whipped 27-0 by LSU in the Superdome in New Orleans.

“The only streak we want to break is losing from last week to this one,” he said. "We’re trying to break the streak of bad offensive play. On defense, we can get better on fundamentals and do a better job of tackling. We need to improve as a team.”

2. Utah’s strength vs. BYU’s weakness

The Utes perennially have one of the nation's top defenses. They will be lining up against a Cougar offense that was punchless a week ago against LSU. BYU was limited to 97 yards of total offense — the Cougars' worst output in 43 years. BYU never crossed midfield, ran only 38 plays, had the ball for just 18 minutes, gained six first downs and rushed for negative yardage. The Cougars were shut out for only the third time since 1975.

Can offensive coordinator Ty Detmer make adjustments? Can quarterback Tanner Mangum make plays? Mangum will need solid protection from the offensive line and a lot of support from his receivers, tight ends and running backs.

3. Hannemann’s absence

BYU senior safety Micah Hannemann will be sidelined for the first half of Saturday’s game due to the targeting penalty and ejection he received during the second half of the LSU game. Austin Lee, who transferred from Utah to BYU last year, could receive his first career start against his former teammates. The Cougar secondary will be tested Saturday against Ute receivers like Darren Carrington, who caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against North Dakota.

4. Will BYU be able to run the ball?

The Cougars ran for a miserable minus-5 yards against LSU, their worst rushing performance since recording the same total against Stanford in 2003. BYU has tried running back by committee through two games but now it’s time for one to emerge and make an impact. Squally Canada is the Cougars’ leading rusher with 106 yards on the season, followed by Kavika Fonua’s 65. Ula Tolutau, a bruising back, has been slowed by an injury and has only one carry this season. Tolutau could be a bigger part of the game plan this week.

5. Home field advantage — or not

The Cougars are happy to be returning to LaVell Edwards Stadium for Saturday’s showdown but in terms of the history of the rivalry, that’s not necessarily an advantage.

Since 1993, BYU has posted a 3-8 record at home against Utah.

Senior linebacker Fred Warner knows how much BYU is hungering for a victory over the Utes and beating the Utes in Provo would be a big accomplishment for the program.

“It would mean everything, especially for myself. I’ve played this team twice," he said. "There’s going to be a lot of emotion for this game, and the fact that it’s going to be at home is going to be huge for us. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re firing on all cylinders.”