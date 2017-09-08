It’s rivalry week. And for another year, either the University of Utah or BYU will have bragging rights.

Utah has dominated the rivalry on the field since 2010, winning six straight games. But are there any bragging rights to be had off the field?

Student record data website Parchment.com recently put together a tool that looks at “revealed preference” for students of any given schools. People can use the tool to compare how often students choose one school over another.

The numbers are based on members who are admitted to both schools and chose to attend one or the other.

“In other words, students who were admitted to both schools reveal their preference for one over the other by attending that school,” according to the website.

So what happens when you compare BYU and the University of Utah?

The data show 82 percent of people admitted to both schools choose BYU, compared with 18 percent who choose the U.

In fact, 64 percent of students choose BYU Idaho over the University of Utah (36 percent), too.

And — sorry Ute fans — 60 percent of students choose BYU Hawaii over the U.

But BYU doesn’t always win, according to this tool. BYU-Hawaii defeats the Provo campus 56 percent to 44 percent.

Here are some more quick breakdowns of the matchups:

• University of Utah defeats Utah State University, 55 percent to 45 percent.

• Utah Valley University defeats University of Utah, 56 percent to 44 percent.

• Southern Utah University and University of Utah end in a draw.

• University of Utah defeats Dixie State College, 60 percent to 40 percent.

• SUU defeats Dixie, 67 percent to 33 percent.

• BYU defeats USU, 82 percentto 19 percent.

• BYU defeats UVU, 91 percent to 9 percent.

• BYU Provo defeats BYU-Idaho, 79 percent to 21 percent.