This should be another intriguing rivalry game. Utah isn't clearly dominant, and there are still a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball for the Utes. BYU, on the other hand, has looked solid on defense but woeful on offense. But this may be a case where BYU's having played two games already, including against a decent FCS opponent and a formidable SEC foe, gives the Cougars a slight advantage over a Utah team that's played just one game against inferior competition.

When BYU has the ball

Utah continues to have an aggressive, attack-style of defense. The Utes specialize in getting opposing offenses in third-and-long situations, and that is not good news for a BYU offense that has struggled mightily with third-and-long.

The Utes lost a lot of production along the defensive line, but this is an area where the Utes seem to just reload. The front four excels with havoc and disruption. That's not good news for BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum who has looked very jittery in the pocket this year. The Utes return a lot of experienced playmakers at linebacker, so the front seven is solid.

The Utes secondary, however, is another story. This unit has a lot of youth with upside potential, but like last year, this unit could really struggle to prevent big plays. A major question mark is whether the BYU offense has enough firepower to take advantage of that.

When the opponent has the ball

For years, the Ute offensive philosophy was simple: chew clock, don't turn the ball over, play for field position and don't spoil opportunities for the defense and special teams to win the game. But this year's philosophy has taken a sharp turn in the other direction.

During the offseason, Kyle Whittingham made an "outside-the-box" hire, at least for him, in Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Troy Taylor. Taylor was the high school coach of Washington quarterback Jake Browning who threw for nearly 6,000 yards and 91 touchdowns in one season. Last year, Taylor's Eastern Washington offense threw for over 5,000 yards. To say Taylor is an aggressive, "pass happy" coach would be an understatement.

Taylor believes in an up-tempo style of play, somewhat similar to Robert Anae's approach the last few years at BYU. This approach comes at a cost though, making Whittingham's defense vulnerable to being on the field more often as the chances for more offensive three-and-outs increase. However, Taylor doesn't go fast all the time. Early in a series he is more deliberate to avoid getting off the field quickly if things aren't going well. But once the Utes start picking up chunk plays or gaining momentum, Taylor hits the gas pedal hard.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley impressed in limited action last year and in the opener against North Dakota State. He is fairly accurate, but what makes him especially dangerous is his ability to run the ball. The BYU defense will need to account for this in its game plan.

The Ute backfield doesn't have a Joe Williams this year. However, given the emphasis on the pass and Huntley's ability to run, that may be less important than in years past when the Utes relied heavily on their running game.

The Utes do have a very special playmaker at wide receiver though. Oregon transfer Darren Carrington, who led the Ducks in receiving last year, is a special talent. BYU's secondary will need to know where Carrington is at all times. The receiving corps as a whole is pretty decent.

When the ball is kicked

Utah is gaining a reputation as Punter-U. Aussie Mitch Wishnowsky is the next in a long line of notable punters at Utah. With Wishnowsky, Utah finished first in punt success rate for the second season in a row.

While Utah has to replace its place-kicker and star returner from last year, given Utah's track record with special teams under Whittingham, one can only assume the Utes will be just fine here.

Prediction

BYU 24, Utah 23

On paper, this should be a blowout win for Utah. But these games never go by the book and they are often more close than not. BYU's offense can't go anywhere but up and perhaps Utah's secondary is the right remedy for the Cougars' passing woes.